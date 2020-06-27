Ben Braunecker last season ran one of the most perfect tight end corner routes and caught his first touchdown pass on a play against the Detroit Lions so well executed it couldn't have been performed better by a Pro Bowl player.

The problem is the Bears had to wait four years to see this kind of play from him, and just when he started to make plays he suffered a season-ending concussion two games later.

The touchdown pass proved a reward of types because Braunecker had never taken more than 24% of offensive snaps in a game since his rookie year of 2016 and then had 66% and 72% of snaps in successive weeks after the TD. He made four catches for 35 yards in his final three games before the concussion at a time when the Bears couldn't get any production from others at the position.

So Braunecker reaches a big season in his Bears career needing more playing time but facing severe job competition.

"You know, a younger tight end, or whether it's Braunecker, or Jesper (Horsted) or J.P. Holtz, these are all newer guys that it takes time to build that rapport and that trust with," coach Matt Nagy said during last year's tight end injury epidepic.

So Braunecker really didn't get the chance to build the trust as a U tight end within the offense and although he played Y some he is too small to be valued as a blocker at the spot.

He always did play special teams well enough to be on the field for about half of those plays but hasn't been good enough as a receiver or a blocker to be considered vital. He also played a little of the "H-back" type role at times in the past but seemed ill-suited for this.

With Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet and Demetrius Harris joining the team, and with J.P. Holtz possessing a skill set allowing him to line up as a fullback at times, it seems the deck is stacked against Braunecker returning to play his traditional spot as either a U or Y backup and a special teams player.

Braunecker is in the final year of a contract. He majored at Harvard in molecular and cell biology and studied infectious diseases, which makes him an ideal person to have around during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Then again, considering the job competition and lack of established role within the passing game, he might be using his education for a job after this year or perhaps be trying to gain the right experience to move up in the pecking order with another team.

Ben Braunecker at a Glance

Harvard TE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 247

Key Numbers: Braunecker had been targeted for only 11 passes prior to 2019 and had 11 targets that season.

Roster Chances: 2 on a 1-5 scale, with 5 being the most.

2020 Projection: A likely cut victim unless the team sustains some camp or preseason injuries or rookie Cole Kmet displays problems adjusting to the pro game.

