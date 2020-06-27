BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Ben Braunecker's Potential Could Go Unexplored

Gene Chamberlain

Ben Braunecker last season ran one of the most perfect tight end corner routes and caught his first touchdown pass on a play against the Detroit Lions so well executed it couldn't have been performed better by a Pro Bowl player.

The problem is the Bears had to wait four years to see this kind of play from him, and just when he started to make plays he suffered a season-ending concussion two games later.

The touchdown pass proved a reward of types because Braunecker had never taken more than 24% of offensive snaps in a game since his rookie year of 2016 and then had 66% and 72% of snaps in successive weeks after the TD. He made four catches for 35 yards in his final three games before the concussion at a time when the Bears couldn't get any production from others at the position.

So Braunecker reaches a big season in his Bears career needing more playing time but facing severe job competition.

"You know, a younger tight end, or whether it's Braunecker, or Jesper (Horsted) or J.P. Holtz, these are all newer guys that it takes time to build that rapport and that trust with," coach Matt Nagy said during last year's tight end injury epidepic.

So Braunecker really didn't get the chance to build the trust as a U tight end within the offense and although he played Y some he is too small to be valued as a blocker at the spot.

He always did play special teams well enough to be on the field for about half of those plays but hasn't been good enough as a receiver or a blocker to be considered vital. He also played a little of the "H-back" type role at times in the past but seemed ill-suited for this.

With Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet and Demetrius Harris joining the team, and with J.P. Holtz possessing a skill set allowing him to line up as a fullback at times, it seems the deck is stacked against Braunecker returning to play his traditional spot as either a U or Y backup and a special teams player.

Braunecker is in the final year of a contract. He majored at Harvard in molecular and cell biology and studied infectious diseases, which makes him an ideal person to have around during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Then again, considering the job competition and lack of established role within the passing game, he might be using his education for a job after this year or perhaps be trying to gain the right experience to move up in the pecking order with another team.

Ben Braunecker at a Glance

Harvard TE

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 247

Key Numbers: Braunecker had been targeted for only 11 passes prior to 2019 and had 11 targets that season.

Roster Chances: 2 on a 1-5 scale, with 5 being the most.

2020 Projection: A likely cut victim unless the team sustains some camp or preseason injuries or rookie Cole Kmet displays problems adjusting to the pro game.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: J.P. Holtz | TE

Tight end J.P. Holtz came to the Chicago Bears from Washington last year and displayed an ability to be a lead blocker out of the backfield on runs, and it's that skill which could help him land a fourth tight end roster spot this season.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Special Teams Coverage Units in Line for Changes

It's the natural state of a special teams coverage or return units to change constantly and the Chicago Bears can anticipate even more change than normal this season

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Darion Clark | TE

The odds are stacked against Darion Clark of even making the Chicago Bears practice squad, as a former college basketball player without football experience beyond his junior year of high school who is hoping to catch on as a tight end.

Gene Chamberlain

Adding Distance Between Fans and Players to Stop COVID

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Tyler Bray | QB

Chicago Bears third-string quarterback Tyler Bray has extensive preseason playing experience but only four plays worth over seven regular seasons, and the Bears appear satisfied he can be their insurance policy at the position again.

Gene Chamberlain

Familiar Bears Setting Can Mean Everything to Nick Foles

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles has struggled at points in his career where he had unfamiliar quarterback coaches, but succeeded greatly when paired with familiar instructors

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: David Montgomery | RB

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery had fewer receptions as a rookie than Jordan Howard did as a rookie after coaches and GM Ryan Pace said they had to have a better receiver out of the backfield.

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

Rumors of Bears to Arlington Racecourse Off and Running

The Bears are in a lease running to 2033 at Soldier Field but rumors keep building about Arlington International Racecourse closing for horse racing to possibly become a stadium for a certain NFL team.

Gene Chamberlain

Ted Ginn Jr. Expects Mitchell Trubisky to Be Bears QB

With virtually anyone on the planet who has seen a football game predicting Mitchell Trubisky will lose his battle for Chicago Bears starting quarterback to Nick Foles, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. says he expects the opposite.

Gene Chamberlain

One Bear Who Could Flame Out

Gene Chamberlain