Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the new Bears president and CEO, and his background includes getting a new stadium built.

The Bears appear to have an experienced president and CEO ready to take over their stadium project.

The Bears announced Wednesday Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is the choice of George McCaskey to replace Ted Phillips, who is retiring.

"Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization,” McCaskey said in a statement issued by the team. “He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity.

"In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans.”

Warren, 59, became commissioner of the Big Ten in 2020 and before that had been an executive in the NFL from 1997-2019. Under Warren, the Big Ten has added UCLA and USC while signing a media-rights deal worth in excess of $7 billion.

"I am honored and recognize the responsibility bestowed upon me to lead the Chicago Bears during this exciting and pivotal time for the franchise. I look forward to building on the rich tradition that started with George Halas and connecting with the unique and vibrant fanbase in Chicago,” said Warren through a statement issued by the Bears. “I join the Chicago Bears with gratitude and drive to carry out and build upon the legacy and spirit of this founding franchise and my predecessors.

"This is a franchise that is respected in all of professional sports, and I am humbled to be selected as the next President & CEO of the Chicago Bears. I sincerely thank Virginia McCaskey, George McCaskey, the McCaskey family, Ted Phillips and the search team, for the responsibility and trust placed in me to lead the Chicago Bears and deliver championships to Chicago."

The move could be putting the Bears on a fast track toward the new stadium in Arlington Heights because Warren's resume includes playing a key role in getting the Vikings a new indoor stadium built. He was executive vice president of legal affairs and chief administrative officer for the Vikings from 2005-2014 and their chief operating officer from 2015-19.

Prior to working with the Vikings, he was Lions senior vice president of business operations and general counsel from 2001-03 and from 1997-2000 was a vice president with the St. Louis Rams.

Warren first got involved with the NFL as an agent. His first client was former Bears defensive lineman Chris Zorich and he also represented NFL standout Will Shields.

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is regarded as one of the best indoor stadiums built and the Bears are close to closing on the sale of the Arlington race track property with the intent of building a new stadium.

Getting it funded entirely from private sources is the difficult task. U.S. Bank Stadium was not funded entirely by private sources. There were $500 million issued in bonds according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. The other $1.1 billion was the responsibility of the Vikings.

Warren's exact role as Bears president will be an interesting study.

McCaskey announced in January, 2022 that the team president and CEO was no longer over the general manager in the organizational structure. The GM answers directly to McCaskey and the president/CEO is in charge of the business end of the operation, not football.

Will this change with Warren with the organization? GM Ryan Poles was hired after they changed the structure of the organization to make the position answer to McCaskey.

Apparently Poles was involved in the process of hiring Warren.

“Kevin is going to be a tremendous resource and I am excited to get started with him,” Poles said in a team release. “In my time spent with him during the interview process, it quickly became apparent his resumé and business acumen will be a powerful asset to helping improve our organization and ultimately reach our goal to be a championship organization.”

Phillips' retirement is set to occur at the end of February.

