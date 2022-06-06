The 10 most underpaid Bears are players who give the team its biggest bang for the buck and entirely necessary in a year when cap space was tight.

The tough side of rebuilding is losing productive players, even if they do not fit the offense or the defensive scheme being used.

The Bears got rid of players like Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman while opening cap space for the future in their rebuild.

The positive side of this is there will be plenty of money for players next year.

As for this year, it's been a tough squeeze financially but now the June 1 cutoff has passed and cap figures are set. The Bears have $20.229 million available this year according to Spotrac.com. Of their $209.9 adjusted salary cap space, a whopping total of $57 million is committed to dead cap space—players they no longer have.

As a result, the talent level will be called into question. But GM Ryan Poles has tried to find as much low-cost talent suitable to their offense and defense to try to keep them competitive.

Whether it works or not for this year is not a real issue because next year is the real target.

However, they are blessed with a number of real bargains on their roster. With players like this, it's possible to have a few higher-paid players under contract like Robert Quinn, Eddie Jackson or Cody Whitehair.

Here are the biggest Bears bargains for 2022.

10. C Sam Mustipher

Mustipher might not win the starting right guard spot but this can't be presumed when his competition is Dakota Dozier and a few late-round rookies. He might not even make the team, considering the presence of rookie center Doug Kramer and the versatility of players like Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick. However, if Mustipher proves he can at least play guard he will be no worse than a valuable depth piece and, as said, he might even start. How many starting linemen who have 24 starts and 26 games played make only $895,000?

9. S DeAndre Houston-Carson

The reserve defensive back who does so much for the team. At times he has been in the nickel package and at other times the dime coverage. He is the special teams ace, having inherited the spot from former Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis. Now in his seventh year, DHC gets $1.77 million and his constant hustle makes ever cent well spent.

8. CB Tavon Young

The favorite for starter at slot cornerback, Young is on board for a mere $1.35 million this year. If he is able to avoid injury and play as effectively as when he was healthy in Baltimore -- a big if based on his recent past -- it would be a bargain for a player who has been in 50 games, has four interceptions and 16 pass breakups.

7. LB Nicholas Morrow

At only $3 million for one year, the Bears have a starter in one of the most vital spots on defense. He'll be the middle linebacker, could play weakside and has the speed to stay on the field every down with Roquan Smith, if required. It's a prove-it contract and if he does prove it, he won't be so reasonably priced next year.

6. C Lucas Patrick

Getting a starter from a rival never hurts, and if there was a player you wanted familiar with your new offensive system other than quarterback it would be the guy snapping the ball. Beyond that, Patrick only counts for $2.62 million against this year's cap for the Bears because they were able to push off some of his two-year, $8 million on next year's cap. He'll count twice as much last year.

5. CB Jaylon Johnson

In his third year, Johnson has proven he can play all over the secondary. He had to do it last year. Now the Bears would like to see their second-round pick from last year making more plays on the football. He'll count only $1.76 million this year against the cap. According to some, like former Bears safety Tashaun Gipson, he'll be Pro Bowl material as a top-five cornerback in no time.

4. QB Justin Fields

First contracts for first-round quarterback starters always make them underpaid unless they have quickly been deemed complete draft busts. If Fields steps forth like the Bears expect then he will quickly show his $4.289 million against this cap is a complete bargain for 2022.

3. LB Roquan Smith

Smith's $9.735 million sounds like a lot but for a player who has been on the All-Pro second team two straight years and should have been in the Pro Bowl at least once, it's not. Smith's big pay day is coming soon annd then you wouldn't find his name on any bargain list unless he topped out with a defensive player of the year award. He is their superstar, at least until or if Justin Fields develops, so $9.735 in Year 5 is pretty low.

2. RB David Montgomery

Montgomery means plenty as the starting all-purpose back but it's difficult to attach a dollar amount to the example he sets as a complete team guy who is constantly working at his body and his game. Montomgery only counts $3.051 million against the cap and he should get paid big time this year, but the running back marketplace right now is a bit like the stock market—down and shaky.

1. WR Darnell Mooney

Money should come Mooney's way from the league bonus pool for exceptional play. This doesn't come from the Bears' cap space. Mooney couldn't be a bigger steal considering he makes only $965,512 this year and has 142 catches the last two seasons, more than any receiver the Bears ever drafted in his first two years. The only receivers from the 2020 draft class with more receptionns in their first two seasons are Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb, and Mooney was a fifth-round pick. That's the reason he's getting less than a million and is the No. 1 Bears bargain in 2022.

