The man who punted more times than any Chicago Bear has died.

Bob Parsons, 72, who lived in the Chicago area, passed away last Friday according to his family.

Parsons made a team-record 884 punts during a career spanning from 1973 through 1983. Three times he made the most punts in an NFL season, in 1975, '81 and '82. He averaged 38.7 yards for his career, and had the second-longest punt in team history at 81 yards in 1982.

Today, many punters have dual purposes on teams. The other purpose is holder for placement kicks.

Parsons, though, was the last full-time Bears punter to actually play a position on the field, and it had nothing to do with special teams.

He came out of Penn State in 1972 as a fifth-round draft pick who played tight end and eventually performed both roles for the Bears but didn't punt once as a rookie.

In 1975, Parsons caught 13 passes for 184 yards but ended his tight end career shortly thereafter to focus on punts. He had 19 career catches for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

Parsons punted three times in 1973 but didn't become the team's regular punter until 1974 because Bobby Joe Green was still with the team and retired after 1973.

Parson's best season average-wise came in the strike-shortened 1982 season, when he averaged 41.3 yards.

Parsons is survived by his wife, Denise; children, Michelle, Greg and Mallory Parsons and two grandchildren; his sister, Kathy, and brother David.

A memorial visitation is planned for July 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd, in Lake Zurich.

