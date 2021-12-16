Teven Jenkins' Confidence Boost Key for Bears

Rookie second-rounder might be the team's healthiest tackle after Larry Borom went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Four months ago Teven Jenkins was coming out of back surgery, a scary situation for any football player.

When the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, Jenkins might actually be their healthiest tackle.

Such is life in the NFL.

When the Bears line up Monday, their tackle starters might be Jenkins on the left side and either Lachavious Simmons or Alex Bars on the right side.

The Bears put right tackle Larry Borom on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday so his status is uncertain for Monday's game, and they won't know what injured left tackle Jason Peters can endure until later in the week due to an ankle injury suffered against Green Bay.

Two other tackle options are unavailable currently, as former right tackle starter Germain Ifedi is on injured reserve with a knee injury and backup tackle Elijah Wilkinson remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

So if Jenkins is bothered by the way he struggled at Green Bay in his debut last week, he'll need to quickly put this in the past.

"He's a grown man," center Sam Mustipher said Wednesday at Halas Hall. "He understands that you're a second-round draft pick. These are the situations why the Bears drafted you and you're going to be put in them. Maybe not that—that was definitely not the situation you want to put him in for his first live game action. But it's kind of like baptism by fire."

Jenkins committed four penalties with three being walked off. He also allowed two sacks, including a strip-sack to help turn the game Green Bay's way after the Bears led at halftime 27-21.

Mustipher recalled his own elevation from the practice squad and then to a starting spot at center last year. He could understand what Jenkins is going through above all others, adding that last year "I wasn't really even sure like what was going on. I was kind of in the situation that Teven is in, not in the sense that I was a second-round pick but because I was just into the fire."

Mustipher doubts Jenkins has a problem with the plays or adjustments. Instead, the challenge is physical aspects of playing after he hadn't been in a game for so long due to his back surgery.

"So live situation, they're (pass rushers) bending the edge, getting around the corner, speed-rushing, bull-rushing," Mustipher said. "It's studying pass rushers and understanding the flow of a game. How's the game going? How can I switch up my set? How can I change things up to where he's not getting beat on the quarterback on every play."

Already Mustipher saw some encouraging signs from Jenkins.

"Back to film study, he sent me a text yesterday with some tips for the upcoming opponent with things he's noticed on film already," Jenkins said. "That was cool to get. Then he texted me like 30 minutes later, 'Oh, I found something else.' Things like that.

"That shows his mindset: 'I have to get better, I have to get better for the unit.' "

Mustipher said it was only natural for Jenkins to feel like he let down the offense and the line against the Packers.

"For sure, because as an offensive lineman any time you're put in a situation where you give up a sack, that's how you feel," Mustipher said. "And when you're a part of a good group of guys who we have a belief in each other to get the job done, you never want to be the guy to let everyone down. Like I said, that mentality will take Teven a long way."

