Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Matt Nagy Already Knows Says Boomer

    Matt Nagy Already Knows Says Boomer

    Former Cincinnati Bengals QB Boomer Esiason says he's "been told" Matt Nagy already has been told he is not being retained after Sunday's game.

    USA Today

    Former Cincinnati Bengals QB Boomer Esiason says he's "been told" Matt Nagy already has been told he is not being retained after Sunday's game.

    Another gun jumper or someone who knows?

    Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and current broadcaster Boomer Esiason said on his show for KFAN in New York that Bears coach Matt Nagy already has been told his last game is Sunday's against the Minnesota Vikings.

    He credited it to a "tight" source.

    No sources with, or close to, the Bears have confirmed any of this and no other media outlets with close connections have reported this, although NFL Network's Ian Rapoport did a "soft firing" story on Sunday, saying sources told him "...the likely outcome is that they will move on from Nagy."

    Nagys' regular Wednesday press conference will be held at 11:45 a.m. The Bears face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

    At the same time, Esiason also said New York Jets and Giants fans would take Nagy as head coach in a "heartbeat." 

    Because the dismissal of Nagy has been expected at season's end in Chicago for weeks, the bigger issues regarding the Bears appear to be whether Ryan Pace is being retained as general manager, or if there is a dramatic change in the team's personnel structure coming.

    Read More

    Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

    USATSI_17442135
    News

    Boomer Esiason Says Matt Nagy Already Knows He's Fired

    1 minute ago
    gg
    News

    Rumor Mill Churns Out Jim Harbaugh's NFL Return

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17393158
    News

    Bears Finally Free of COVID-19 as Vikings Fight It

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17442555
    News

    A Hollow Ranking for the Bears Defense?

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16574850
    News

    Why Next Season Already Looks Better for the Bears

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16793952
    News

    Here's What Went Wrong with Matt Nagy's Offense

    22 hours ago
    Fields Cover Art_Moment
    News

    Bears Hope for One Last Look at Justin Fields

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17229621
    News

    Ranking Bears Assistants with Eye on the Future

    Jan 3, 2022