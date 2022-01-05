Boomer Esiason Says Matt Nagy Already Knows He's Fired

Another gun jumper or someone who knows?

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and current broadcaster Boomer Esiason said on his show for KFAN in New York that Bears coach Matt Nagy already has been told his last game is Sunday's against the Minnesota Vikings.

He credited it to a "tight" source.

No sources with, or close to, the Bears have confirmed any of this and no other media outlets with close connections have reported this, although NFL Network's Ian Rapoport did a "soft firing" story on Sunday, saying sources told him "...the likely outcome is that they will move on from Nagy."

Nagys' regular Wednesday press conference will be held at 11:45 a.m. The Bears face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

At the same time, Esiason also said New York Jets and Giants fans would take Nagy as head coach in a "heartbeat."

Because the dismissal of Nagy has been expected at season's end in Chicago for weeks, the bigger issues regarding the Bears appear to be whether Ryan Pace is being retained as general manager, or if there is a dramatic change in the team's personnel structure coming.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven