What Matt Eberflus Liked About Luke Getsy as OC

Bears offensive coordinator came from a style of offense their new head coach found difficult to stop.

Bears GM Ryan Poles may have said his team wants to take the North and not give it back, but it didn't prevent new Bears coach Matt Eberflus from paying the current NFC North champions a compliment.

Eberflus on Tuesday at the NFL combine made it clear why he chose Luke Getsy as his offensive coordinator.

The success the Packers have had over the years on offense, as well as other teams running similar style attacks like San Francisco or the L.A. Rams, had a lot to do with hiring the former quarterbacks coach for Aaron Rodgers.

"Those guys, you look at and say man those guys they're hard to defend," Eberflus said. "They're very innovative in their first 15 (scripted plays) and they're great coming out at halftime. They're really good in situations. And that's what attracted me to Luke."

Getsy came from Matt LaFleur's Packers system, which is a spinoff of the popular Shanahan style of offense used by the 49ers and Rams.

It's apparent Eberflus wanted someone from that particular style of attack.

"When you look at innovation for play-callers and guys that have been a part of systems, what you want to do is look at the tape, you know, so what (offensive system )family did they come from and what style did that particular group play and show and the invootations that they had with their plays," Eberflus said. "And that group, to me, has done that throughout. And that's what brought me the interest in Luke throughout the whole progress."

Beyond the attaction of the Packers/Shanahan style attack, Eberflus saw something in the ability of Getsy to teach.

In fact, it's the quality they sought in all of their staff members.

"That's one of the first qualities that we look for," Eberflus said. "I've had lengthy coversations with him about his style of teaching and how he goes about his business there, and it's been outstanding."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven