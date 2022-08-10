The first Bears depth chart released by the team came out on Tuesday night and it lists rookie Braxton Jones as the first-team left tackle after a training camp of shuffling linemen in and out.

Riley Reiff is listed as starting right tackle.

The release of the depth chart is always labeled the "unofficial" depth chart, which is somewhat comical because there is nothing more official than one released by the team.

Reiff said after Tuesday's practice at Soldier Field that he has no problem being right tackle instead of left.

"Yeah, the first day I was out at left and then they moved me to right," Reiff said. "I've got experience on both sides. I played two years on the right, played a bunch of years on the left. I'm just here to help the team win."

He's down for anything, almost.

"Wherever they ask me to play, I'm going to play," he said. "I can play guard. I can play tackle. I can't play center, never tried anyway. Where they need me and whatever role, I'll be ready for it."

It's not surprising to Reiff that Jones has put himself in position to start. He would be the first rookie starter at left tackle on opening day for the Bears since 1992 and Troy Auzenne.

"Braxton is super talented individual," Reiff said. "He's experiencing some good edge rushers with Robert (Quinn) and those guys.

"As a rookie, it's hard man. But it's good to take those lumps now. He's holding his own. The ceiling is super high with that kid. He's long, can move, super smart. It's just seeing a lot of reps. Seeing what's coming. He'll be all right."

The chart also has Teven Jenkins listed as backup right tackle behind Reiff and Larry Borom as backup left tackle. Sam Mustipher is backup center behind injured Lucas Patrick, with Doug Kramer third team.

The two No. 1 receivers listed are Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown, with Byron Pringle behind St. Brown and Velus Jones Jr. behind Mooney. It's possible the chart is influenced by the current injury rash to hit the receiver corps., though.

On defense, Angelo Blackson is listed as starting nose tackle even though he hasn't been available due to an injury for a few weeks. Mike Pennel is listed behind Khyiris Tonga as the third defensive tackle (three technique) behind Justin Jones.

Strangely, the Bears have listed Mario Edwards Jr. as a backup defensive end when coaches have said he is a backup three technique who plays in passing situations at tackle.

Al-Quadin Muhammad is listed as backup to starting right defensive end Robert Quinn and Edwards is behind Trevis Gipson at left end.

At linebacker, the depth chart has Joe Thomas listed as the third starting linebacker ahead of Matthew Adams, who has been the player replacing Roquan Smith with starters at weak side.

The other big issue in camp has been cornerback and Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson are down as starting cornerbacks. The chart does not list a nickel. Tavon Young is one of the backup cornerbacks, along with Kindle Vildor.

With Jaquan Brisker in one of the Bears starting safety spots, it means three rookies in all are holding down starting spots at the moment.

