Urlacher's Social Media Comment Draws Severe Criticism

Gene Chamberlain

A social media comment by Brian Urlacher about NBA players who have boycotted the playoffs due to the Jacob Blake shooting has drawn criticism from numerous circles.

Urlacher said on Instagram:

"Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity. NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police."

Former teammate Matt Forte criticized Urlacher's comment on Twitter.

The Bears felt compelled to issue a statement saying: "The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization."

Urlacher, the last Bears player to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame before Jimbo Covert and Ed Sprinkle were named this year, has been involved in other social media controversies in the past.  He has drawn criticism from left-leaning political supporters for a friendship with President Donald Trump. 

