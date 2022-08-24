The first mass cuts are coming for coach Matt Eberflus, his staff and Ryan Poles' personnel department.

They've already begun looking at the process beyond the two smaller cuts to get down from 90 to 80 players.

The hard cut is coming Tuesday.

"That's just working with the personnel (department), working with Ryan and (assistant GM) Ian (Cunningham)," Eberflus said. "We've been doing that. We had a big coordinator meeting with those guys yesterday (Monday) to talk about the roster and the cutdowns and where we see guys fitting with our football team—offense, defense, kicking—and that was a good meeting yesterday.

"It's a challenge. Certain guys are battling (for) spots and you're always looking at guys, how can they help us throughout the course of the season? So that's always a big challenge and it is this year too."

Roster bubble boys are starting to line up with the final preseason game approaching.

Often it's not as it seems as coaches count practices ahead of preseason games, when a player might get only 10 to 20 plays.

The classic example came 20 years ago when Bears unknown QB Ken Mastrole had lit it up in preseason, with receiver Kenny Christian often his target.

They had all but made the team, it was being said, after a preseason effort against the Rams was spectacular.

Final cuts came and the bubble burst on both.

Here's a look at Bears who could use a final strong preseason game, for whatever that's worth.

WR Dante Pettis

Tajae Sharpe seemed to separate from the pack in the week leading up to the first preseason game, and then in the game made huge strides. Pettis was left behind and needs to make a move. He has shown signs. As a taller, fast receiver, he isn't the physical presence the Bears are looking for at X-receiver but he does have experience and ability.

LB Jack Sanborn

The first game was outstanding, but that was before Roquan Smith returned and everyone moved down the depth chart a place. What has been encouraging for Sanborn is the amount of time he gets in practice with the second team. Before, he was getting no time there as it was all third team. But he has had more the last few weeks. Another big game could help cement his status as a reserve and special teams player.

"Really smart, tough, instinctive," linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said. "The biggest thing with Jack, too, is he's the type of guy that he improves every day. He doesn't make the same mistake twice, so he keeps improving."

As long as they can say this, Sanborn has a shot.

G Michael Schofield

The Teven Jenkins train has momentum and with it the best available path for Schofield could be someone offers a trade to the Bears for Jenkins or a spot as backup guard/tackle. Schofield has played both elsewhere and that helps his cause. However, the Bears seem to have backup tackle covered with either Riley Reiff or Larry Borom, and Sam Mustipher is a swing guard/center. Schofield could get caught in the squeeze and needs to step up a level. Rookie guards Ja'Tyre Carter and Zachary Thomas are draft picks who have both had moments in camp or preseason and likely will get the benefit of the doubt at the bottom of a roster, considering they were drafted by former lineman Ryan Poles and his assistant, another former lineman, Ian Cunningham.

CB Lamar Jackson

No one who is realistic would have given him a shot at sticking at one time, but with injuries to Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor it's possible. He has had plenty of time with both first and second defenses and hasn't embarrassed himself. Making some plays on the ball could help his cause. He has something all teams covet for cornerbacks—he's 6-foot-3, 215 pounds.

CB Jaylon Jones

With Tavon Young just getting "on dry land," and out of the rehab pool due to a lower leg injury, as coach Matt Eberflus said, it has given Jones extra work as backup nickel and even starting nickel when Gordon was out injured. However, Jones missed practice on Tuesday with an unspecified injury and it's the worst time for this.

CB Duke Shelley

It might be too late for Shelley. He's been shuffled around with backups and third team as a slot corner or even occasionally on the outside. It doesn't seem holdovers from the Ryan Pace era have much of an advantage on this roster.

S Elijah Hicks

Poles draft picks have to be considered favorites to make a roster and with Dane Cruikshank injured much of camp and the offseason it would seem Hicks would have had plenty of chances to take advantage. But he didn't practice until camp started and had a slow start in preseason games. Has he done enough to convince them to keep five safeties? Another big play like his special teams touchdown last week might help.

S Dane Cruikshank

Gradually the former Titans safety has become more involved in practice. Finishing with a strong preseason game could help cement his spot. It could be the Bears have decided they'll retain him regardless, based on what they saw of him in the past.

DT Trevon Coley

The star of the defensive line in preseason with three sacks, the Bears would like to know they have another player for depth who can play three technique or nose tackle. Mike Pennel seems to have been shuffled down the ladder to third team based on his use in practice and games. Coley managed to get moved up to second team in the last game and if he continues making plays, this former Eberflus player in Indianapolis could go a long way toward ensuring himself a job.

RB Darrynton Evans

Will they keep a fourth running back on the 53-man roster? Considering the recent minor injuries to Trestan Ebner and Khalil Herbert, it's difficult to see how they would do otherwise. Evans has run hard while results weren't always there. A big finish could go a long way. The injuries ahead of him seem to hold his fate.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven