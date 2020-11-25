SI.com
BearDigest
Bye Weeks Haven't Helped Bears Much in the Past

Gene Chamberlain

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson pondered what the bye week meant.

"Just staying strong mentally and physically; we've got a lot of football left," Johnson said. "So if we take care of business we can keep making contention for the playoffs. We're just trying to finish as best we can."

As a rookie, Johnson isn't up on the bye week and the problems facing the Bears as they come out of it.

They think it helped health-wise, maybe it helped to self-scout, but there can be other problems.

Like, for one, they haven't won after a bye week since Marc Trestman's first season, 2013.

Matt Nagy so far hasn't been able to supply an offense like mmentor Andy Reid had in Kansas City, and hasn't had Reid's touch after the bye. Reid is 19-3 after a bye in the regular season. He's even 5-2 after a bye in the playoffs, so 24-5 overall.

Nagy's Bears lost their first two post-bye games.

John Fox's Bears went 0-for-3 and Trestman's last post-bye game was a loss.

The last time the Bears came out of a bye and won was against the Packers in 2013 when Shea McClellin knocked Aaron Rodgers out of the game and Seneca Wallace had to finish. The Bears held the Packers to 141 passing yards but Eddie Lacy still ran for 150 and they had 199 rushing yards to make it close but Alshon Jeffery's 6-yard TD pass from Josh McCown and Robbie Gould's 27-yard field goal let them pull it out.

The next year they went up to Green Bay again following an embarrassing 51-23 loss at New England and a bye, and were completely humiliated 55-14, a loss that might have triggered the firing of Trestman and GM Phil Emery.

Losing like that to Green Bay does not sit well with the McCaskey family.

In Mitchell Trubisky's first game after a bye, he threw for a 97.0 passer rating on 21 of 35 for 297 yards and a touchdown but the Bears lost 23-16 to the Packers because Brett Hundley had a 110.7 passer rating and Ty Montgomery doing basically what Cordarrelle Patterson does now -- be a wide receiver playing running back.

Matt Nagy's two post-bye defeats were the 2018 31-28 overtime defeat in Miami and a 36-25 loss to the Saints at Soldier Field last year.

After they lost both of those, they also lost the next game.

The problem with byes after a loss, or even four straight like the Bear have had, is it can work the other way. Instead of having time to heal and get re-energized, a team can sit around and stew in its juices over the way it's going.

"I've been in this league for seven years," wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "I don't think there's been a time where players or teams haven't been frustrated at some point with something.

"It was good to get the time off to get the body healed up in many different ways."

Now it has to show on the field on Sunday night.

