Caleb Williams among Bears' highest-graded players in Week 1 loss to Vikings
Despite a second half worth forgetting for the Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams in Week 1's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the second-year QB managed to end the game as one of Chicago's top overall performers, according to the analytics powerhouse, Pro Football Focus.
Williams ended Week 1 with a 77.1 grade, which was the second best on the Bears and trailed only right tackle Darnell Wright, who finished with a 77.9.
Fans who watched Monday night's meltdown may be wondering how Williams managed to earn a grade like that, despite sailing several passes beyond his intended target. The answer is his legs; his 86.1 rushing grade was critical to his final score. Williams' passing grade was just 67.9.
Regardless, Williams was the main cog in a Bears' offense that scored 17 points against a ferocious Vikings defense. And while Chicago's loss certainly hurts, I have a sneaky suspicion that we'll look back at Williams' performance in a few weeks and appreciate it more.
Wright, meanwhile, was a brick wall in pass protection, earning an 86.1 from PFF.
As for the rest of the Bears' top-five scorers on offense, veteran wideout Olamide Zaccheaus scored a 72.1, while tight end Cole Kmet, whom many thought would step aside for rookie first-round pick Colston Loveland, earned a 66.9. Second-year wideout Rome Odunze was fifth with a 64.7.
On the other end of the spectrum was new right guard Jonah Jackson, whose 31.0 grade was downright horrendous. The Bears' rookie class didn't fare well either. Loveland scored a 52.1, running back Kyle Monangai earned a 51.4, and wideout Luther Burden III scored a 55.1. They joined Jackson as the four worst performers on offense in Week 1.