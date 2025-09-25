Can the Bears' defense handle Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty in Week 4?
It wasn't long ago that Chicago Bears fans were clamoring for GM Ryan Poles to do whatever was necessary to select running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, the Las Vegas Raiders had other ideas and selected Jeanty with sixth overall pick, just four selections ahead of the Bears, who used their first-rounder on tight end Colston Loveland.
Jeanty hasn't exactly lit the NFL on fire through his first three games. He has 47 carries for 144 yards and one touchdown, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry.
But Jeanty's struggles aren't necessarily because his game hasn't translated to the pros. Instead, he's running behind a slumping offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, all of Jeanty's rushing yards -- yes, all of them -- have been gained after first contact. In other words, he isn't getting many running lanes to burst through.
That could change against a Bears defense that, according to PFF, is the worst in the NFL at blowing up running plays.
Chicago has allowed a league-high 178 rushing yards before contact. Translation? Week 4 is the most favorable game Jeanty has had so far during his rookie season.
It's critically important that Jeanty not be overlooked or presumed to be struggling so far as a rookie. It's been quite the opposite; he's making the most out of very little, and if the Chicago Bears aren't careful, they could be posterized by his breakout game.
The Bears enter Week 4 ranked 26th against the run and 18th in rushing touchdowns allowed. They're allowing a near-league-worst 5.5 yards per carry.
If Chicago can stop Ashton Jeanty, they have a very good chance of defeating the Raiders and evening their record at 2-2. However, it won't be as easy as Jeanty's box score suggests it will, and coordinator Dennis Allen will need to have a strong game plan in place to neutralize the former Boise State superstar.