The toughest Bears Week 4 matchup problems including Maxx Crosby
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams paid proper homage to the player trying to flatten him this Sunday in Sin City.
Maxx Crosby faces the Bears in Las Vegas as both teams try to gain their second victory. It's not the only mismatch the Bears will face in the game, and the Bears do have a formidable player facing him if he lines up at his normal spot on the defense's left edge.
"He's Maxx Crosby," Williams said. "He’s something that you need to be aware of for every single play and understand the type of player that he is and how much he can affect the game, how much he does affect a game and a game plan.
"You have to be aware of him at all times and make sure that we do everything we can to not allow him to be able to wreck the game.”
Ben Johnson even put an elite level tag on Crosby, as if more accolades and fear were necessary.
"I’ve got a lot of respect for their play makers all across the field," coach Ben Johnson said. "Defensively, obviously it starts with Maxx Crosby there. In my opinion, he's a top-five player in this league on defense and probably doesn't get the recognition that he deserves.
"He's all over the place. Relentless, high motor. You have to account for him and know where he is at every single snap or else he'll get you and he wrecks drives. That's what he does."
The Bears have other problems as well. Here are the greatest matchup problems facing the Bears in Sunday's game in Vegas.
1. LT Darnell Wright vs. DE Maxx Crosby
Wright has an elbow injury and even though he is ranked the ninth-best run blocker at tackle by Pro Football Focus, he'll be severely challenged to slow down Crosby.
Wright did face Crosby as a rookie at Soldier Field in 2023 and Crosby had a sack of Tyson Bagent but didn't wreck the game. Wright's pass blocking hasn't been as strong this year as it was last season. He's graded 47th of 101 tackles by PFF. He was 35th of 140 tackles last year. It would be a good week for the Bears to get the running game to work to keep Crosby off balance. He has two sacks so far this year and had no sacks against the Bears in 2021 at Allegiant Field when he was facing Germaine Ifedi at right tackle. If the Bears provide help with chipping or pass blocking by D'Andre Swift, they do have a hot pass blocker helping. D'Andre Swift is graded higher than any running back at pass blocking by PFF than anyone except Braelon Allen, who, at 245 pounds, is more like a tight end or fullback.
2. S Jaquan Brisker vs. TE Brock Bowers
Bowers had been injured but appears of it and is off to a solid start with 14 receptions, though short of last year's 18 catches for his first three games in the league. Bowers has a height edge at 6-foot-4 and is 235 pounds. Brisker hinted last week he'd like to be at the line of scrimmage more attacking but this week they can use him dogging Bowers. Brisker has been at his best this year in run support or the few times he's been allowed to blitz. He's graded just 72nd of 123 safeties in pass coverage but has an excellent 74.3 passer rating against when targeted.
3. CB Nahshon Wright vs. WR Jakobi Meyers
Meyers is in his seventh season and has been a consistent threat over the course of his career. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound receiver is coming off his best season with career highs of 87 receptions and 1,027 yards. He started with 17 catches in 26 targets for Geno Smith, with 228 yards. Wright is giving up 76.9% completions when targted and allowed two TDs. His passer rating allowed is 123.7, but he is coming off a strong game against Dallas.
4. DE Dayo Odeyingbo vs. LT Kolton Miller
The Raiders have had real problems with their offensive line and figured to in the preseason but Miller is definitely not a problem. Miller is currently graded the second best pass blocking tackle by Pro Football Focus and third-best overall. He was 14th overall last year. The 6-foot-8, 325-pound 30-year-old can extend his 34 1/8-inch arms and ward off pass rushers. He also has great speed with a 4.95-second time in the 40, top 6% of anyone at his position at the combine. Odeyingbo has a sack and six pressures. The Bears need more of a pass rush from and from all of their defensive linemen but expecting him to accomplish it against Miller is a big ask. Odeyingbo hasn't had a sack in three games against the Raiders while with the Colts, and had two QB knockdowns.
4. TE Colston Loveland vs. DB Jamal Adams
Adams is playing as effectively as in the old days with the Jets, except he's essentially playing linebacker at 213 pounds. He has played every game and has the highest defensive grade from PFF of any Raiders player (86.5), including th highest coverage grade. Loveland started to step up last week for the first time early against Dallas but then suffered a hip injury. His status is uncertain for the game as he missed Wednesday's practice. If he's not in then it becomes Durham Smythe who would most likely be covered by Adams. A physical player as a safety, Adams would be tough for Bears tight ends to block in the running game because of his speed.
