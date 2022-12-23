Analysis: Rebuilding the Bears takes time on task and blending together talent, as teams like Jacksonville and Detroit are showing.

Complete rebuilds like the one the Bears have undertaken are tricky maneuvers.

There are the failures, which can seem like running on a treadmill because they go nowhere if left unchecked. It's more like a maze where the team wanders around without a clue of escape. Detroit did this for several years under Matt Patricia.

Successful operations definitely require resources and the Bears will have plenty of those in the offseason. Besides resources, it can require time, although some teams achieve it faster than others.

The Lions have achieved what must be considered a rapid rebuild now. They went one miserable season under Dan Campbell, and in the middle of a second miserable season caught fire to make a run at the playoffs.

This would be a model Bears fans have to hope they can follow, although they seem more likely to fall under the Cincinnati Bengals version of this.

The Bengals went 2-14 and 4-12 under Zac Taylor before catching fire the third year and going straight to the Super Bowl.