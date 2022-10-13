Thursday Night Football brings out the worst in players but not necessarily the worst for fantasy football owners.

This Thursday night matchup, especially, could be beneficial for those in fantasy football if they have receivers from Washington or quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Bears haven't even begun to approach a level of threat on offense where a fantasy owner can consistently turn to one of their players, although there are signs David Montgomery could get there rapidly and Justin Fields/Darnell Mooney might not be far behind.

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND BEARS AVAILABLE FROM SI TICKETS

Washington faces a Bears defense which has proven it can give up yards on the ground or last week through the air.

With receivers like Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin, and pass-catching running back J.D. McKissic, Wentz might put up big numbers statistically and register another big game for fantasy purposes. He did it last week without a win.

That can happen again if the Bears defense, in between those catches and yardage, is able to sack Wentz, make some interceptions, recover fumbles and if Justin Fields and the offense produce plays of their own.

Who scores big for fantasy purposes might not necessarily be who wins the game in this one.

Here's who to start and sit in Thursday's game for fantasy owners.

Fantasy Forecast

Start 'Em

1. QB Carson Wentz

He has thrown for over 300 yards against three opponents and nine touchdowns in those games. There is no reason to expect the Bears can stop him the way Philadelphia and Dallas did because they have superior defenses. He's going to let it fly even if he's getting knocked down, and that's the best chance the Bears have of stopping him.

2. WR Curtis Samuel

His 32 receptions lead the team and in the slot he's going up against Kyler Gordon, who gives up a 111.5 passer rating. Samuel has great speed, although his 4.31 seconds in the 40 doesn't really show in his 8.8 yards per catch this year.

3. WR Terry McLaurin

Wentz won't be dissuaded from throwing downfield to McLaurin even if the Bears track "scary Terry" with Jaylon Johnson. He's a bombs-away type and some of those high, deep throws along the sidelines are going to get through.

4. QB Justin Fields

He might be piling up points on the ground in this one. The lack of instinctive, fast linebackers to pursue will make him a real threat in the running game. Washington's pass defense has struggled to the extent that a very strong defensive front has been overshadowed by mistakes in coverage. They benched William Jackson III last week and he was supposed to be a lockdown cornerback.

5. WR Darnell Mooney

He made the deeper catches last week and more catches the week before, and now it's time to combine them at home in a night game against a struggling opponent.

6. TE Cole Kmet

He heated up with four receptions last week and Washington's linebackers appear less capable of staying with both an effective tight end as well as staying with a running back like Montgomery in the passing game and running game.

Sit 'Em

7. RB David Montgomery

He reminded everyone of his pass-receiving ability last week and can do it again in this one. Washington's defense allowed only 79.6 yards rushing per the last three games, but got gouged in the running attack by Detroit and Jacksonville. They've been much like the Bears -- give up rushing yards one week, the next week passing yards.

8. RB Brian Robinson

It's too early after the shooting incident to think he'll shred anyone. He should be a bit player in this and in maybe a few more games.

9. RB Antonio Gibson

He had a decent first game and has been shut down ever since. The Commanders and offensive coordinator Scott Turner have been too quick to go to the pass. This is going to turn into a passing show and running backs won't be as important.

Defense

Two half-defenses. Washington can defend the run, but not the pass. The Bears at times can do either but also do neither. Owners who are stuck with either for fantasy leagues with team defense are better off looking for help elsewhere.

Two individuals for IDP purposes could stand out in this one. Facing a big pocket passer like Wentz is made for Robert Quinn's game. Expect he could make up for lack of sacks in the first five games with a big night coming around the edge against Charles Leno Jr., or giving him the cross-chop and bulling inside. The other player is Roquan Smith. He should be far more active in this game, possibly even as a blitzer early in the game when the Bears defense wants to leave a large impression on Wentz to force misakes later.

Best Bears Bets

The Spread and Total

The Line: Washington by 1 1/2. Over/under 38.

Best Bet: Over 38. This should be a high-scoring game based on Wentz's passing and the inability of the Washington pass defense. Oddmakers are looking at low point outputs for Washington in recent games and also the Bears' overall weak offense, but things changed for the Bears offense within the past two weeks and those three poor point outputs by Washington came against better defenses than the Commanders face against the Bears.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven