Chicago Bears tackle Charles Leno Jr. has reached one of those crossroads in an NFL player's career.

Leno committed a team-high 13 penalties last year, with one declined. It's not necessarily something new fore him. The refs flagged him 13 times in 2017. He's been first, second or third in penalties for the Bears every year since he became a starter in 2015.

It's not a big deal.

This is what happens to tackles on a regular basis.

Last season 12 of the top 14 players at being flagged were tackles. In 11 of the last 13 seasons, the league leader in penalties was an offensive tackle.

As long as the penalty flags get held somewhat in check a team can live with it. As long as they're not all coming at crucial times and are not all holding or illegal-hands-to-the-face penalties, a team can overcome.

What can't happen to a tackle is what happened to Leno last year.

In addition to having penalties, Leno also had lapses in his blocking for the first time. His performance often drew criticism from Bears fans but in the past he had graded out fairly well for a young, NFL tackle. For one the Bears acquired in the seventh round, he was actually doing well.

According to Pro Football Focus' offensive line grading system, Leno had been a good tackle bordering on excellent a few times. Even while committing 32 penalties and allowing 17 sacks from 2015-2018, he blocked so well he never had a PFF overall grade below 70.1. His grades were 71.5 in 2015, 70.1 in 2016, 78.7 in 2017 and 75.8 in 2018.

Then came last year and Leno not committed penalties and allowed a career-high five sacks but also had an overall grade of 58.6. Scores in the 70-79 range are good. A 58.6 gets a quarterback hurt or contributes to an ineffective running attack.

Leno needs to avoid inconsistencies, and it seems like he's about to get a real dose of hard work courtesy of new offensive line coach Juan Castillo.

"Offensive line play, for the 25 years I've known it, it's all about being consistent," Castillo said. "The more consistent you are, the better the player you are.

"So now you say, 'OK, well how do we get consistent?' There's only one way to be more consistent, if you have the God-given ability, and that's by doing something over and over and over until it becomes natural."

Leno has quick feet, decent technique and long arms to make up for his lack (6-foot-3) of tackle height.

The Bears apparently have enough faith in Leno to give him another shot. The way his contract is structured, he might get two more shots.

Then again, it depends on how much dead cash they'd be willing to eat. They could cut him after this season and save $16.8 million in salary but would be eating close to this much ($12.5 million) in dead cap bonus money according to Spotrac.com

They have seen enough in Leno apparently to stay away from signing a job competitor. They signed only swing tackle Jason Spriggs, who has a past of injury issues. They drafted seventh-rounder Lachavious Simmons, who might be a tackle but also could be a guard. If he is a tackle, it's probably at right tackle because he's more of a mauler and that's what this position usually requires.

They also signed former backup LSU lineman Badara Traore, who had two college starts and is 6-7, 323. He is a long-term project, much like Simmons.

If Leno can avoid a situation like last year, with double-figure penalties and poor blocking grades, he could be fine for several years to come.

If not, they could be looking for a tackle high in next year's draft.

Charles Leno Jr. at a Glance

Boise State T

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 307

Key Numbers: Leno has allowed five sacks in three of the last four seasons according to Pro Football Focus.

2020 Projection: 10 penalties, four sacks allowed, 16 starts.

