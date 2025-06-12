Chicago Bears’ 2025 Week 12 statistical leaders, predicted—Owning Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers
For the first 18 years of his illustrious career, quarterback and Chicago Bears tormentor Aaron Rodgers was scary.
The last two years, not so much.
Granted, the future Hall of Famer and ayahuasca enthusiast missed almost the entire 2023 season with an injury, and last year, his New York Jets were, for the most part, hot garbage, so he wasn’t necessarily in a position to be scary.
But this season, he’ll be wearing Pittsburgh Steelers black and gold, and speaking as a longtime Chicago Bears fan and Green Bay Packers hater, we’re no longer scared of Rodgers, because he’s still not in a position to be scary.
Yes, the 2025 Steelers have far more potential than the 2024 Jets, but Rodgers will be 41-years-old by season’s end, and the fortysomething Steel City version of Rodgers no longer resembles the bogeyman who, as a Green Bay Packer, won 24 of his 29 starts against Chicago.
So Bears sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears have November 23 circled on the calendar, hoping they’ll put a hurtin’ on the eternally smug field general. Here’s which offensive skill players could take advantage of what should be a notable advantage in time of possession.:
Running Back
D’Andre Swift is meh, and Roschon Johnson is a work-in-progress, and Kyle Monangai is a rookie seventh-round pick, and in 2024, the Pittsburgh D alloweded the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL (1,678), so don’t expect head coach Ben Johnson to dial up too many handoffs.
I’m gonna go out on a limb here and prognosticate that the Bears’ leading rusher on their final game before Thanksgiving will be—wait for it, wait for it—one Caleb Williams.
Last season, the Steelers allowed 229 total rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, the 20th-most in the league. They also had the ninth-most sacks in the NFL (40), and if Johnson unleashes Williams and the passing game, he’ll be on the run a whole bunch. He’s bound to break one, so don’t be shocked if QB18 delivers a 40-yard scamper and sets a career-high in rushing.
Wide Receiver
Assuming I’m right about a Ben Johnson pass-a-thon—which I will be (he says modestly)—the D.J. Moore/Rome Odunze/Luther Burden III triumvirate will have plenty of pigskin on their plates.
Last season, the Steelers D gave up the eighth-most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers, so I’ll go out on a limb again and have both Moore and Odunze topping 100 yards and grabbing a touchdown.
Tight End
Pittsburgh had all kinds of trouble stopping opposing tight ends in 2024; their 57.7 average was 24th-worst in the league, so Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet are licking their chops.
But rookie Loveland’s chops-licking will be far more effective, as he’ll top 75 yards and find paydirt at least once—and help keep Aaron Rodgers stuck on the bench, being sad, and dreaming of his postgame ayahuasca.