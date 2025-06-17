Chicago Bears’ 2025 Week 13 statistical leaders, predicted—Is Black Friday the first of Chicago's two Super Bowls?
Life is difficult for a defending champ.
Think about it: A regular season game is a semi-random thing for a trophy-bearer, but for their opponents, it's a calendar-circling Event with a capital E.
A team that's one year removed from an title probably still sports an elite roster, but when facing a squad that’s playing their version of the Super Bowl, they still face a weekly problem.
And a problem might be exactly what the Philadelphia Eagles will have the day after Thanksgiving.
Or maybe not.
Navy Blue, er, Green, er, Black Friday
The NFL’s post-Turkey Day game hasn’t yet been fully integrated into the holiday season, but it’s getting there. And if all goes as planned this fall—if the Chicago Bears show marked improvement, and the Philadelphia Eagles keep doing Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-y things—this November 28 clash at Lincoln Financial Field will solidify the Black Friday initiative forever.
Needless to say, in front of a national television audience covered in leftover cranberry sauce, Chicago’s skill players will want to show out, begging the question, who can make the most hay against the Eagles’ dominant D?
Running Back
D’you remember that D’Andre Swift had a one-year stint with the Iggles?
Maybe you do, maybe you don't, but you know who does remember that D’Andre Swift had a one-year stint with the Iggles?
D’Andre Swift, that’s who.
Listen, even if a player had a one-day stint, he’d still want revenge when facing his former franchise, even if said franchise treated them perfectly well. Because, professional athletes.
Swift had a fine 2023 in the City of Brotherly Shove, posting the only 1,000-plus rushing-yard season of his career. But the following offseason, he inked with Chicago in free agency, while canny Philly GM Howie Roseman filled the hole with some dude named Saquon.
That worked out okay for the Eagles. For the Bears, not quite as much.
Swift isn’t, and never will be Saquon Barkley, but in the post-Thanksgiving clash in question, the University of Georgia product will run hard and show the Philly faithful that he’s still a pretty okay RB. So 125-plus total yards and a receiving touchdown feels about right.
Wide Receiver
The Eagles D we see in 2025 won’t the same Eagles D we saw in 2024—they lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams via free agency, so yikes—but they’re still darn good, and will thus be a problem for Caleb Williams.
And if Caleb Williams has problems, his wide receivers will have problems.
The former Heisman Trophy winner will be under a ton of external pressure—holiday Friday, Super Bowl champs, road game, that sort of thing—which means his receivers’ stat lines could suffer.
Bears head coach Ben Johnson will want to give Williams all the help he can get, and that could involve an exercise in ball-spreading—anything to keep Vic Fangio’s defense off-balance.
In a sharing mood, Williams will give equal time to D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Luther Burden III, with all racking up somewhere between 75-90 receiving yards. And Burden will sneak into the end zone, making him the only Chicago receiver to find pay dirt in the Illedelph,
Tight End
But Caleb’s sharing won’t be limited to the wide receivers. Colston Loveland will be in the mix, as will—wait for it, wait for it—Cole Kmet.
As was the case at the wide receiver slot, the entire position group will get equal-sized dinner portions, so both Loveland and Kmet will each manage 50 yards, give or take, with Loveland posting a rushing touchdown, courtesy of Ben Johnson’s Bag O’ Tricks.