How Ben Johnson's Bears Offense Recovers from Loss of DJ Moore

DJ Moore's departure leaves a hole in the hearts of Bears fans, and of this there is little doubt.

The outpour of social media fan affection for the new Bills receiver says as much.

It probably doesn't leave the same sized hole in this Bears offense because he hadn't been essential most of the season. In fact, the Bears had to go out of their way to try and get him the ball at times, as Caleb Williams hunted and found Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet or even running back D'Andre Swift in a balanced passing game.

"I know Ben was very intentional with getting him the football to create opportunities," general manager Ryan Poles said at the combine. "But when you have Colston start to pop up, Luther, Cole, Rome was going through different things throughout the season, but started hot early, so a unique situation overall.

This whole breakdown really annoys me! DJ is a solid #1 period and on this play the safety read the play the whole way and made a play. The ball should have went to the check down given the situation. The fact that you’re talking about DJs effort is a bunch of BS! https://t.co/elHlDNRvj2 — Jerry Azumah (@JerryAzumah) March 6, 2026

"But I know we were happy with him (Moore) throughout the entire season.”

There was no reason to be unhappy, as Moore twice made the big plays at crunch time to beat the Packers. That much is certain.

However, whether it was not running the route correctly, like at the end of the playoff loss to the Rams, or Williams simply not realizing when he was open, Moore was not the primary target like someone needs to be if they're responsible for a $28 million salary cap hit.

Poles: Don’t crown him



My issue is Bears traded Moore to make up for the bad contracts given to multiple players



Odeyingbo ain’t no where close to 20 mil a year



Jarrett ain’t no where close to 20 mil a year



That’s 40 million cap space wasted because we can’t cut those guys… pic.twitter.com/HN6I5cfRmS — Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) March 6, 2026

Ben Johnson's offense revolves around the slot receiver and the move-tight end positions. Johnson acknowledged this much before the Bears even reported for offseason work last year.

It was taxing the Bears' play caller to find ways to get the ball to Moore. This is not slighting Moore's skills as much as it is an explanation for how Johnson works his attack.

I’m very close to crowning Ryan Poles again. If he can iron out these details with Maxx Crosby, and send him home without giving up 2 1sts, he will HIM. — 🗽Sam (@CalebIsHim) March 5, 2026

Here's how this all became most obvious.

Receiving EPA

Odunze took heat for not stepping up, but he had a broken foot in the season's second half. He is the receiver who must ascend the most now with Moore gone, although it was apparent he had already made strides with five touchdown catches in the first four games. Odunze still finished No. 1 in receiving EPA for the Bears at 67.95. That was 28th in the league among receivers who ran at least 100 routes, fourth in the NFC North and one spot ahead of Romeo Doubs. Moore was 40th in the NFL at this (55.18).

Remember, EPA is the analytic Johnson looks to most, as he said last offseason.

This is extremely important as Ben Johnson takes over as #Bears head coach: passing game EPA now matters more than turnover margin 🔊 pic.twitter.com/dmAtQZLTy2 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) April 1, 2025

Targeting efficiency

Despite Odunze's injury and resulting decreased production, he still finished with more targets to routes run than Moore and was second on the team only to Burden, at .22. Burden was 20th in the league at the targets to routes run ratio at .25. Moore was 95th in the league at this at .15.

Of even more importance, Burden and Odunze both were better than Moore at yards gained per route run.

Burden wound up third in the entire NFL behind only Puka Nacua and Jaxson Smith-Njigba at this with 2.67 yards per route run. Odunze was at 1.6, which was 48th in the NFL.

Rome Odunze will be a Top 10 WR in the NFL next year.



• Complete route tree

• Wins at every level

• Elite footwork for his size



If we preach patience for Caleb’s completion %, we should allow Rome time to clean up drops.



Caleb Williams + Rome Odunze + Colston Loveland =… pic.twitter.com/I1PiCKFJqc — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) February 26, 2026

Moore was 83rd at 1.22 and within the division he trailed his teammates and 10 other wide receivers.

Yards after catch

Burden led the team with 334 yards after the catch for his receptions Moore and Odunze were nowhere near as explosive after making receptions. Moore had 222 yards, or 112 less than Burden, with 20 more targets (85). Odunze was just below Moore at this with 214 in YAC on 90 targets.

Bears WR1 Luther Burdenpic.twitter.com/gJr4vhI2kH — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 5, 2026

Crunch time

Sure, Moore made the two plays to define their success by beating Green Bay. However, he has already been replaced as Mr. Clutch in the Bears' offense.

Colston Loveland made 16 third-down receptions, which tied for 37th in the league. Odunze had 16 as well. In fact, Moore wasn't even next best on the team as Olamide Zaccheaus made 15.

Moore had a dozen third-down receptions and 64 NFL players made more.

Certainly fourth quarters are crunch time. Loveland made 22 fourth-quarter receptions, which was 15th in the league. Odunze had 11, second most on the team. Moore made 10 and was 105th in the NFL.

Colston Loveland 58 REC, 713 YDS, 6 TDs 2025 Rookie Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/cRm7VJQH50 — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 24, 2026

Moore leads the way

What Moore led Bears receivers at was making catches on first-and-10 with 23. This was 34th in the league. His yardage total on those was 305, tied for 28th. However, his yardage total didn't lead the team.

With two fewer first-down receptions (21), Burden was 13th in the NFL in first-down receiving yards with 393, 88 more than Moore.

PA Announcer: “13 yard reception by DJ Moore. First down Chicago”



Me drunk af at US Bank: pic.twitter.com/ceZRxYt7aQ — JAY🤘🏽🐻⬇️ Kings of the NORTH (@Directhim) November 13, 2025

Moved on

The Bears had ready moved on in so many ways from the time when Moore was their essential receiver.

They truly had balance among the group, with Odunze's efforts early going largely unappreciated because he faltered while trying to play with a broken foot. Burden and Loveland, meanwhile, rocketed into prominence and figure to only make bigger impacts going forward because Burden had only 12 catches and Loveland 11 through six games last years as they fought through slow starts due to missed offseason or training camp time—and simply being rookies.

There will be those who fear defenses were cheating toward Moore and leaving other receivers open. If this happened at all, it was early in the year before it became apparent they had so many other weapons for Willliams and an attack geared toward the move-tight end and slot.

What Johnson needs now to get the attack rolling the way he had it in Detroit in Year 2 as coordinator is the world-class speed he had from Jameson Williams.

The Bears have speed, but don't have that precious element of elite speed.

WR DJ Moore says goodbye to Chicago via his Instagram and ends it with a shot at the Packers with a “& It’s Always F…..”



The Bears and their fanbase will miss DJ Moore. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ItJUKAyUhg — Bearsszn (@bearszn) March 6, 2026

