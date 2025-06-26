Chicago Bears’ 2025 Week 14 statistical leaders, predicted—Packer Time, part one
Throughout this predictive series of ours, we’ve mentioned “circling the date” a whole bunch.
But no game in any Chicago Bears season merits date-circling like a rumble with the hated Green Bay Packers.
Granted, Green Bay isn’t as hate-able now that Aaron “Captain Smug” Rodgers has taken his jerkiness to Pittsburgh—Jordan Love isn’t the kind of guy who’d tell the Soldier Field faithful that he owns them—but it’s still the Packers, and Bears/Packers always is, always was, and always will be Hatfields vs. McCoys, and Burr vs. Hamilton, and Beatles vs. Stones wrapped up into one.
All of which means that this meeting at Lambeau will be yet another blood feud, begging the question, which Bears skill players will ride the wave of hate to statistical glory?
Running Back
Last season, the Packers' D was deadly against the run, allowing just 1,689 yards on the ground, seventh-fewest in the league.
On the flipside, the Bears were the NFL’s eighth-least productive rushing team, racking up a mere 1,734 yards.
Considering that Chicago’s 2025 backfield is basically the same as Chicago’s 2024 backfield, you can’t expect coach Ben Johnson to dial up a ton of rushes for D’Andre Swift or Roschon Johnson…but you can expect to see QB Caleb Williams use his legs.
Look for Williams to rack up not one, not two, but three rushing tuddies to go with 60-plus yards, a career-best ground performance that’ll piss off the Lambeau cheeseheads to no end.
Wide Receiver
Rome Odunze hasn’t yet demonstrated he can consistently produce downfield.
But during Week 14, he’ll do just that.
Despite only catching two balls, the second-year man will lead the team in receiving yards, hauling in catches of 60-plus and 30-plus yards, grabbing a taste of paydirt along the way—and getting his fantasy owners all tingly.
Tight End
This will be rookie Colston Loveland’s first taste of Lambeau, and it’ll be just as yummy as he expects.
Though he won’t get into the end zone, and though he won’t see more than five targets, the Michigan product will break one for 25-plus yards, making his Green Bay debut a successful one.