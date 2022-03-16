The Bears struck late on Tuesday in free agency in an attempt to counter their loss earlier in the day of guard James Daniels, and also added a linebacker who could start.

They signed former Packers free agent guard Lucas Patrick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the contract at $8 million for two years, with $4 million guaranteed.

That's an average less than they paid Germain Ifedi last year.

They also signed Raiders free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who missed the 2021 season with an ankle injury.

Patrick has been a starter the last two seasons at two positions and is in his sixth year. He was the 30th ranked center in the league for 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. By comparison, Bears starter Sam Mustipher was 36th.

The obvious connection to new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is involved here with Patrick, an undrafted free agent out of Duke who is 6-foot-3, 313 pounds.

It's not clear whether the Bears will regard Patrick as a starter or merely someone to compete for a starting spot because Patrick wasn't a full-time starter with the Packers until his final two years.

Green Bay originally waived Patrick and he fought his way off the practice squad to become a backup and then a starter in his fourth season, 2020.

He had been at guard but in 2019 had to move to center when Corey Linsley was injured and in 2021 replaced rookie center Josh Myers, who tore an ACL against the Bears at Soldier Field Oct. 17. He finished out the season at the position. So he has the versatility the Bears look for from interior offensive linemen.

According to Pro Football Focus, Patrick allowed 21 pressures as a guard in 2020 and 21 pressures as a center in 2021. He started 13 games last year.

Morrow's injury occurred before the season so he started on injured reserve and never could get off the list. He became a full-time starter in 2020 with 11 starts in his 14 games.

Morrow has bee a solid pass defender with a passer rating against of 86.1 and 67.7% completions allowed in 65 targets during the 2020 season. The 6-foot, 225-pounder is at his best if used especially on passing downs in coverage.

He came out of Division II Greenville University undrafted in 2018.

