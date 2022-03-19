Skip to main content

Derrick Henry's Fullback Signed by Bears

The addition of a blocking fullback to the Bears roster is a new twist for the team and possibly the result of Luke Getsy's past ties to a Packers team that used a fullback.

 In a rarity, the Bears have a legitmate fullback on the roster.

Former Tennessee Titans fullback Khari Blasingame agreed to a contract with the Bears after three years as an occasional blocking back for Derrick Henry and also a special teams player.

Blasingame announced the signing himself on Instagram.

Fullbacks are not used extensively in today's NFL and often they have dual roles. Blasingame is big enough to be either a power back for short yardage or a fullback at 6-foot, 233 pounds.

He made 10 receptions for 97 yards and dropped two passes, while rushing just three times for 6 yards in three seasons.

Blasingame got on the field for 317 offensive snaps in three seasons and played almost half of the Titans' special teams plays. He missed five games last year with a knee injury.

It's been uncommon for the Bears to have an actual fullback on their roster.

Last year they signed former Ravens fullback Ben Mason to their practice squad but did not give him a contract after the season ended.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michael Burton was their last fullback who had a real role in 2018.

They had lined tight end J.P. Holtz up in the backfield at times in the last three seasons but Holtz was a restricted free agent who wasn't tendered an offer and is now a free agent. He hadn't caught a pass since 2019.

Typically in this Shanahan style of offense, fullbacks have had roles.

Kyle Juszczyk with the 49ers has been both a receiver and blocker but occasionally gets a carry in short yardage.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was an assistant on the Packers offensive staff in 2014 and 2015 when fullback John Kuhn was used as a blocker, receiver and occasional surprise runner.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (2)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

USATSI_13738964
GM Report

The Bears Free Agent Who Healed from Injury

By Gene Chamberlain2 hours ago
USATSI_13331419
News

Bears Bring in Defensive End with System Experience

By Gene Chamberlain7 hours ago
USATSI_16834409
News

Bears Add Possible Larry Ogunjobi Replacement

By Gene Chamberlain9 hours ago
USATSI_17517064
News

Failed Physical Wipes Out Bears Signing of Larry Ogunjobi

By Gene Chamberlain11 hours ago
USATSI_17554262
News

Bears Add Kansas City Free Agent Receiver Byron Pringle

By Gene ChamberlainMar 17, 2022
St Brown Image (1)
News

Equanimeous St. Brown Reportedly Signing with Bears

By Gene ChamberlainMar 17, 2022
USATSI_16743929
News

Allen Robinson Finds a New Home with Rams

By Gene ChamberlainMar 17, 2022
USATSI_11492695
News

Special Teams-Starved Packers Steal Punter Pat O'Donnell

By Gene ChamberlainMar 17, 2022