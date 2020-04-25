BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Solidify Cornerback by Taking Utah's Jaylon Johnson

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears still needed a cornerback after selecting Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet in the second round Friday and with their second pick in Round 2 they took Utah's Jaylon Johnson at No. 50 overall.

No. 50 definitely wasn't where Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson expected to go in the NFL Draft.

He'll make it work.

"Definitely as a competitor and the expectations I had for myself, of course I expected to go a lot higher," Johnson said. 

The Bears still needed a cornerback after selecting Notre Dame tight end Cole met in the second round Friday and made Johnson their second pick in Round 2. They passed on Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs to select Johnson, who is coming off of an injury.

"I’m definitely forever grateful for the Bears to be that first team to believe in me and give me an opportunity to be able to provide for my family," Johnson said.

It's the earliest they've taken a cornerback since they selected Kyle Fuller in the first round in 2014. GM Ryan Pace hadn't taken a cornerback higher than the sixth round in his previous five drafts.

Johnson liked his fit in the defense, even though he has usually been a left cornerback at Utah and not on the right side. The Bears' opening is on the right side where Prince Amukamara played before being cut.

"I moved around pretty much all season depending on where the No. 1 wide receiver was and whether he was staying in one position or moving around, I followed him," Johnson said. "So it was kind of predicated on where the No. 1 wide receiver is. 

"But I'm definitely familiar and comfortable playing on both sides."

The Bears like to play plenty of zone and Utah was in man to man but Johnson said he can play either coverage well enough.

"I'm very comfortable playing both," Johnson said. "If I was limited to only one, I'd definitely choose press man. But I'm definitely comfortable with both and I've definitely worked on technique and footwork to be able to play both at a high level. So I definitely like being balanced in that aspect."

Johnson, who is 6 feet tall and 193 pounds, ran a 4.5-second 40 at the NFL scouting combine with a 36 1/2-inch vertical leap.

The injury issue with Johnson was surgery to repair a torn labrum in early March after the NFL combine. He played through the injury last year. H still managed to go full tilt at the combine.

"My shoulder is doing good," Johnson said. "I’ll definitely be ready to go. My shoulder is fixed and I’m ready to go."

Johnson was part of a dominant NCAA defense last year, one that finished fourth in yards allowed. So it won't be a foreign concept playing for another similarly dominant defense. The Bears were top 10 last year and the year before No. 1 in scoring defense.

"So just being able to be a part of that defense and add some value to their defense, to their organization, will be big time," Johnson said.

A productive cornerback in college with seven interceptions, he made two last year, four in 2018 and one in 2017. He had 21 passes defensed and made 88 tackles.

The situation Johnson finds himself in now in Chicago might mean a slow start considering the injury he's recovering from and the COVID-19 delay to offseason work.

Johnson will be competing with holdover cornerback Kevin Toliver, former CFL player Tre Roberson and former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns. Burns has started 32 games in four seasons for the Steelers but his performance tailed off greatly last year.

"Honestly, I'm a baller, I'm a real strong competitor," Johnson said. "At Utah, I had to be the No. 1 corner and going out every week and shutting down No. 1 wide receivers. 

"I'm used to getting after it. I'm used to challenging guys. I never shy down from competition."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears NFL Draft 2020 Open Thread/Live Blog | Day 1

The Chicago Bears had no first-round pick but there will be plenty of action on Day 2 with picks slated at No. 43 and No. 50, and possible trades.

Gene Chamberlain

by

SI Draft Tracker

The Irishman: Bears Draft Tight End Cole Kmet

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet became a Chicago Bear with the 43rd pick in Round 2 and will be a long-term answer to a problem spot they've had since Matt Nagy became head coach.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Have to Think Cornerback if Final Elite Receiver Goes

With only one wide receiver remaining after Day 1 who is worthy of the 43rd pick, the Chicago Bears need to be thinking about a cornerback and if none of the top three left are available then a safety.

Gene Chamberlain

Jeremy Chinn to the Bears says Kevin Hanson of SI

Gene Chamberlain

Packers Have Edge on Bears and Use It with Pick

The Green Bay Packers didn't let some obvious needs stand in the way of looking at their future at quarterback after the Aaron Rodgers era, while the Bears can look forward to years of defending against another talented passer

Gene Chamberlain

Safeties, Tight Ends Untouched for Bears in Round 2

The Bears own the 11th pick of Round 2 and the first round ended with several possible wide receiver or defensive backs available as well as tight end Cole Kmet

Gene Chamberlain

Last-Second Mocks Point Bears in Cole Kmet's Direction

Cole Kmet was a popular Bears choice before the Bears cut Trey Burton but it made no sense then, and now it makes all the sense in the world so mock drafters are rushing to put him in a Bears uniform.

Gene Chamberlain

Converting a Home Office into A Draft Headquarters

Gene Chamberlain

The One Thing The Bears Can't Do in This Draft

Climbing into Round 1 might sound good and even net the Bears a quarterback or top cornerback but in the long run it will deprive them of picks they need to fill at positions where they have marginal talent.

Gene Chamberlain

Charting Your Way Through the Bears Draft

The lack of a speed receiver and need for a cornerback have to be starting points for the Bears when they get the chance to pick, and there are other specific needs to be addressed

Gene Chamberlain