Chicago Bears have an elite tight end in the house, some NFL experts say. Other experts, not so much
Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, I put together 5,416 mocks. Give or take.
Like the vast majority of my fellow mock drafters, I was correct in predicting that with the first pick, the Tennessee Titans would select quarterback Cam Ward. Beyond that, things got messy.
For everybody.
One thing I did nail, however, was that the Chicago Bears would choose a tight end. Thing is, I was right about the position, but wrong about the player.
I had Chicago grabbing Penn State’s Tyler Warren. Bears GM Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson went with Michigan’s Colston Loveland.
The Bears' front office was thrilled. But some NFL pundits are on the fence.
Can You Feel the Loveland Tonight?
In part four of Chicago Sports Stuff’s fantasy football roundtable, David Bearman of Pro Football Network, and Fantasy Life’s Ian Hartitz and Nando Di Fino were split on the Bears’ rookie, with Bearman jumping on Colston’s bandwagon.
“I loved this pick,” Bearman gushed. “I think tight end was exactly where [Chicago] needed to go, and I didn't really care which one they got. With their improved offensive line, and a whole bunch of good wide receivers, and D’Andre Swift, tight end was the missing part.”
Bearman graded the selection, “…a solid B,” before adding, “I think at the end of the year, you're going to be like, This was the right draft pick.”
Hartitz is concerned about Loveland’s role in a Ben Johnson offense.
“[F]or the long term, we could be looking at a very similar predicament as Dalton Kincaid has in Buffalo where, yes, he’s the lead receiving tight end, but there are a lot of wide receivers who Josh Allen likes to keep involved.”
Of the roundtable participants, Di Fino is the most cautious, giving Loveland a less-than-impressive floor and ceiling, with his low end being, “…bad Kyle Pitts, like 400 yards and two touchdowns,” and the high end coming in at, “…Jonnu Smith, maybe 700 yards and six touchdowns.”
Concerning stuff, for sure, but Bears Nation will be heartened by the fact that Bearman comps Loveland to one of the games top TEs, Brock Bowers.
“The biggest difference between Bowers and Loveland is the fact that Chicago's offense is significantly better than the Raiders’. Las Vegas had no other weapons last year, and every single freaking ball went to Bowers. If Loveland was in the 2024 Raiders’ offense, he’d likely get there.”