Bears and Giants on TV, Radio and Series Fast Facts

Gene Chamberlain

New York Giants (0-1) at Chicago Bears (1-0)

Kickoff: Noon, central time

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Univision Deportes: AM-1200, 93.5 FM

Sirius: XM/SXM 228 (Streaming 805)

The Line: Bears by 5 1/2 (over/under 42)

The Series: 61st meeting. The Bears lead the series 34-24-2. The Bears won the last game 19-14 Nov. 24 at Soldier Field. 

At Soldier Field: The Bears are 66-30-4 in home openers. 

Last Week: The Bears won 27-23 at Detroit. Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 36 for 242 yards and three touchdowns, including three fourth-quarter TD passes as the Bears overcame a 23-6 deficit. The Bears defense allowed 426 yards, the most since Chuck Pagano became defensive coordinator.

The Giants lost 26-16 at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers defense held Saquon Barkley to 6 yards on 15 runs, sacked Daniel Jones three times and picked off two passes, although he threw two touchdown passes.

Where They Rank: The Bears rank 18th in offense (21st passing, seventh rushing). They rank 29th on defense (27th against the pass, 23rd against the run).

Of note: Last week's comeback win was Mitchell Trubisky's fifth fourth-quarter comeback victory engineered, and it was the seventh time he won a game on the Baers' final drive. ... The Bears offensive line was not called for any of the six penalties for 48 yards they had last week. ... The Bears offense converted only 2 of 11 on third downs last week (18.2%). ... Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery and Cordarrelle Patterson each had runs of 10 yards or longer in the opener. 

