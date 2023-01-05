With so many inexperienced players forced into key roles now, the Bears will look much different against the Vikings than when they played a tight game in Minneapolis.

When the Bears line up for a rematch against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Soldier Field, it's going to look a great deal different than their first game at Minneapolis.

"Obviously we're playing a lot of first- and second-year players at this time," coach Matt Eberflus said. "That's where our roster is right now.

"And those guys have been getting invaluable experience and doing a good job of getting in the games and getting that experience."

Normal NFL attrition has caught up to the Bears over the course of the season, after they enjoyed good health through the first half.

Now the subs' subs are injured at some positions, particularly guard.

It's not going to be easy for the Bears to find a way to cover Justin Jefferson. They might be covering him with Harrison Hand, a veteran player and former Colts reserve under Eberflus who they pulled up from their practice squad after Jaylon Jones suffered a concussion against Detroit.

Maybe that's the right approach. It was last year.

Because of COVID-19 and injuries the Bears had a starting secondary of Thomas Graham Jr., Deon Bush, Kindle Vildor, Teez Tabor and Marqui Christian but held Jefferson to four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown before he had five catches for 107 yards and a TD in the rematch against a real starting secondary.

Perhaps they could use the Green Bay approach last week when Jaire Alexander said Jefferson's nine catches for 184 yard and two TDs in the opener was just luck. Jefferson had one catch for 15 yards against the Packers last week.

Here are the key matchups for the Vikings and what's left of the Bears.

Bears CB Harrison Hand vs. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Hand did get on the field for 40 plays last week and didn't give up a completion, according to Sportradar. At least that's a good sign. The Bears could move Kyler Gordon to the right side or slot instead of the left side for this one to get a more favorable matchup for plays when Jefferson lines up at his normal position, but the Vikings move him around so much there isn't much point to it. They're not likely to assign Gordon to Jefferson all over the field like with injured Jaylon Johnson because of inexperience. So Hand, who has one career start for three seasons, will be trying to stop the division's best receiver.

Bears S Jaquan Brisker vs. Vikings TE TJ Hockenson

Since coming to Minnesota nine games ago, Hockenson has made 59 catches for 503 yards, only an 8.5-yard average. He was averaging 15.2 at Detroit. He has three TD catches. Brisker has had a spotty finish to his season, but most of the troubles have come in defending the run and not the pass, as he's had a few plays when he wasn't fitting up in his lane to stop a ball carrier. He has just one pass defensed on the year.

Bears TE Cole Kmet vs. Vikings LB Eric Kendricks

The Bears need to look to force this matchup. Kendricks has not had a good year, grading out at 50th of 84 linebackers in the league that Pro Football Focus assesses, and he's been 75th of 84 against the pass. Kmet's greatest strides this year came in run blocking but he has been more dependable in the red zone. He has six TD catches and last week should have had a chance at another but Justin Fields didn't see him wide open crossing in the back of the end zone on a failed third-down play just before the Bears settled for a first-quarter field goal.

Bears RT Riley Reiff vs. Vikings DE Danielle Hunter

Hunter has bounced back strong this year after a 2021 cut short by injury. He has 10 1/2 sacks and 22 quarterback hits, including 10 QB hits in the last three games. He also has 12 tackles for loss. The Bears had trouble trying to stop him in the first game with Larry Borom blocking him, as Hunter had a sack and two tackles for loss. Reiff had one of the better days by a Bears offensive lineman last week, which isn't saying much. He has allowed three sacks and committed four penalties. Reif is ranked 60th of 80 tackles graded by PFF.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon vs. Vikings WR K.J. Osborn

It used to be that Jefferson and Adam Theilen took up a defense's attention but they have a third and wide receiver target who has risen in the ranks. Osborn has 55 receptions and five TDs this year. From the way the injury situation shapes up for the Bears, they seem likely to move Gordon back to slot cornerback, where he has spent most of the year. Josh Blackwell went on injured reserve and although they have other cornerbacks, none have played slot. One other option is lining up DeAndre Houston-Carson in the slot and using Elijah Hicks at safety. DHC has played slot, though usually it was in a dime package and not as a nickelback. This would let them keep Gordon outside, where he has produced interceptions in two of the last three games.

Bears LT Braxton Jones vs. Vikings DE Za'Darius Smith

Smith, a nemesis for the Bears while in Green Bay, has 10 sacks for the Vikings with 24 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for loss. By comparison, all the Bears defensive lineme put together—starters, backups and those traded—have only 10 1/2 sacks and 29 QB hits. Jones had an awful game against the Lions and just sat by himself a lot afterward reflecting on the bench and in the locker room. James Houston had a career year in one week bull-rushing Jones. It wasn't typical of his play most of the year but did reflect his real problem trying to stop bull-rushing linemen.

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS AVAILABLE THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven