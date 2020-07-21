BearDigest
Bears History Says Few Rookie Sacks for Trevis Gipson

Gene Chamberlain

Trevis Gipson's pass-rushing experience comes from a down position.

Now the 2020 fifth-round draft pick is standing up and the adjustment will be large considering he's taking his skills against National Football League offensive linemen.

For that reason it could take time for the Bears to get something from their new pass rusher who played at Tulsa.

Gipson was used as a five-technique in a three-man defensive line, a spot like where Akiem Hicks plays, or he lined up as a regular 4-3 defensive end. In each case he was coming out of a three-point stance. He had 13 career sacks at Tulsa, including eight in 2019 during his senior season.

So whether he can make the transition has to be a question in anyone's mind.

"This is a mature, grown-man type of player," outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said. "Now, different systems. Right?

"It's a little bit of a projection with some of the things he was asked to do most recently at Tulsa. But I absolutely have 100-percent confidence that we're going to be able to get some of those things into his toolbox as quickly as possible so he can come in and help us right away."

Gipson never showed off his speed with a combine workout, although he did do 25 reps in the bench press. The Bears see speed and strength and a knack for getting to the quarterback.

"He has very high expectations of himself, just like we do," Monachino said. "As he has gone through this offseason program, you can tell that his intent is to come in here and play really good football from the first day he walks in the door. And that's encouraging for all of us."

If Gipson develops quickly it could solve a huge Bears problem.

Their current No. 3 behind Khalil Mac and Robert Quinn is veteran free agent acquisition Barkevious Mingo, who has only 10 career sacks in seven seasons. Mingo really hasn't been given an extensive shot as a pass-rushing edge since early in his career with Cleveland, but his skills seem more appropriate for special teams use and playing in pass coverage rather than rushing the passer.

The other Bears pass-rushing edges are James Vaughters and Isaiah Irving, who haven't really established any success in the league.

While getting sacks from an edger rusher who was a draft pick would be huge, it also would be contrary to recent Bears history.

Defensive end Mark Anderson set the Bears rookie record for sacks in 2006 with 12, but since then the only rookie draft pick at edge rusher or defensive end with more than three sacks was Leonard Floyd with seven in 2016. Then Floyd proceeded to record fewer each season with the team until being released in March.

The biggest disappointment was probably first-round draft pick Shea McClellin, who had 2 1/2 sacks as a rookie in 2012 after being a first-round pick.

Trevis Gipson at a Glance

Tulsa OLB

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 253

Key Numbers: Gipson made 25 1/2 tackles for loss despite not playing much until his junior year.

2020 Projection: 3 sacks, two tipped passes, 17 tackles.

*****

Sacks by Drafted

Bears Rookies

(2000-2019)

1. Mark Anderson DE 2006 12

2. Brian Urlacher MLB 2000 8

3. Leonard Floyd OLB 2016 7

4. Roquan Smith ILB 2018 5

5. Eddie Goldman NT 2015 4 1/2

