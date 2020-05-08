BearDigest
2020 Schedule: Bears Start in Detroit, Finish Up with Divisional Battles

Gene Chamberlain

The last time the Bears faced the Detroit Lions in a season opener, they went to the NFC championship game.

An omen of things to come?

The Bears open their 101st season in Detroit on Sept. 13 according to the schedule released Thursday night by the league. Of course, this is all barring problems related to the coronavirus.

Their 2020 schedule might start with a rivalry game in the NFC North but it then has a very late NFC North push.

After the opener the Bears are not playing a divisional game until they host the Minnesota Vikings Monday night, Nov. 16 at Soldier Field on ESPN.

The Bears and Packers do not play until Nov. 29, when the Bears go to Lambeau Field for a Sunday night game at 7:20. They close the season against each other in a noon game.

The bye week is relatively late, Nov. 22, and comes after their game with the Vikings. The first Packers game follows the bye week and it's their 10th game.

It's also the ninth time in 10 years the Bears have had to play a night game at Lambeau Field.

There is one other Monday night game, and that's in Los Angeles against the Rams at their new stadium on Oct. 26.

Besides the Dec. 20 game with the Vikings, they also have a Thursday night game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field Oct. 8.

In all, they have 11 Sunday games at noon. There is only one 3:25 p.m. game and that's Nov. 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

They make their first visit to Nashville to face the Titans in eight years on Nov. 8 in a noon game.

Nick Foles makes his return Dec. 27 to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars, who traded him to the Bears.

2020 Chicago Bears Schedule

Preseason

Aug. 13-17 Browns at Bears, TBA

Aug. 20-24 Bears at Broncos, TBA

Aug. 27-30 49ers at Bears, TBA

Sept. 3-4 Bears at Titans

Regular Season

Sunday, Sept. 13 Bears at Lions, noon Fox

Sunday, Sept. 20, Giants at Bears, noon CBS

Sunday, Sept. 27 Bears at Falcons, noon Fox

Sunday, Oct. 4 Colts at Bears, noon, CBS

Thursday, Oct. 8 Buccaneers at Bears, 7:20 p.m. Fox/NFL Network/Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 18 Bears at Panthers, noon Fox

Monday, Oct. 26 Bears at Rams, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, Nov. 1 Saints at Bears, 3:25 p.m. Fox

Sunday, Nov. 8 Bears at Titans, noon Fox

Monday, Nov. 16 Vikings at Bears, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Week of Nov. 22 BYE

Sunday Nov. 29 Bears at Packers, 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday Dec. 6 Lions at Bears noon Fox

Sunday, Dec. 13 Texans at Bears noon CBS

Sunday, Dec. 20 Bears at Vikings noon Fox

Sunday, Dec. 27 Bears at Jaguars noon Fox

Sunday, Jan. 3 Packers at Bears, noon TBD

TV schedule subject to change weeks 5-16

