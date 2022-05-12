It's another receiver for the collection, as the Bears sort through various free agent possibilities to help Justin Fields.

Former Giants and 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis signed a one-year deal with the Bears on Wednesday, according to NFL Network. The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was the 44th pick of the 2018 draft by the 49ers out of Washington but has suffered through a career plagued by injuries and a lack of production.

He finished last season on injured reserve after developing a shoulder injury. The Giants had cut him just before the regular season, then claimed him back Oct. 19, but he went on IR three weeks later.

Knee injuries helped hold Pettis to 23 games played and 38 receptions for 576 yards in his first two seasons in San Francisco, then he was waived Nov. 3 in 2020 after getting into just five games. One of the knee injuries was a season-ending 2018 MCL sprain suffered in his team's loss at home to the Bears.

In 33 games and 12 starts over four seasons, Pettis has 52 receptions for 739 yards and nine touchdowns. His career high total receptions and yards came as a rookie with 27 for 467 yards.

Pettis' claim to fame in college was blazing speed and returns, but this was before his NFL injuries. Pettis ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash and at Washington set the NCAA career record with nine punt return TDs.

Pettis averaged 14.2 yards as a punt returner in college, including 20.4 his senior year when he had four of his TD returns. In the NFL, though, he averaged only 3.2 yards for 13 punt returns.

One benefit of signing him is bringing in a receiver who has worked with Bears receivers coach and passing game coordinator Tyke Tolbert in the past.