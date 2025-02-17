Chicago Bears take bold approach to strengthen offensive line in latest 2-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Chicago Bears have made only one significant NFL Draft investment in the offensive line since general manager Ryan Poles was hired in 2022, selecting Darnell Wright in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Wright has been an undeniable success by any measure, and it's no surprise he remains the only Bears offensive lineman guaranteed a starting role in 2025.
Poles has at least swung at the offensive line beyond Wright, selecting Yale tackle Kiran Amegadjie in the third round last year, but early results have been underwhelming.
Judging Amegadjie’s NFL future after one rough season (earning a 40.0 grade from Pro Football Focus on 126 snaps) isn’t entirely fair. As a developmental prospect from the Ivy League, he was thrust into action far too soon in his pro career.
But Amegadjie's struggles only heighten the urgency to add pro-ready talent in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that's exactly what Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team does in his latest mock draft.
In this two-rounder, the Chicago Bears select two plug-and-play starters with their first two picks, beginning with LSU's Will Campbell in the first round.
"Campbell likely projects best to claim Teven Jenkins' spot on the depth chart as a starting guard," Crabbs wrote. "His power, intelligence, and heavy hands project to any offensive line in the league."
It’s somewhat surprising that Crabbs has Campbell slipping to the 10th pick, given that most 2025 mock drafts have the LSU standout's draft stock trending upward. He's a popular pick for the New England Patriots at No. 4 overall, meaning a fall to the Bears would mark a notable first-round slide.
As for Chicago's first second-round pick, Crabbs has the Bears dipping into the talented class of offensive linemen again.
This time, it's Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.
"Chicago landed Will Campbell in the 1st-round and double dips with a powerful run blocking left tackle to play next to him with this pick," Crabbs wrote.
I like the idea of the Chicago Bears double-dipping along the offensive line, especially with the strategy of building the left side with players from the same draft class. Veteran Braxton Jones will start the 2025 season at left tackle, but his long-term future in Chicago is uncertain. If Poles decides Jones isn’t worth a big-money contract extension, Ersery could step in and form a strong left side alongside Campbell for years to come.
For the Bears' second pick in Round 2, Crabbs shifts to the defensive side, selecting Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku.
"Chicago's other glaring need gets some attention here with a well-rounded pass rusher who can team up with Montez Sweat," he wrote.
Bears fans would undoubtedly be excited about a three-pick haul like this. Chicago's top needs are addressed with premium position picks, each of which has the potential to become a cornerstone of the roster.
