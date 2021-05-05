Bears Tickets Going on Sale May 12 Pandemic or Not

Bears ticket sales will begin May 12 with the provision COVID-19 issues could impact seating capacity at a future date, resulting in refunds.

Optimism prevailed Wednesday with the announcement by the Bears that single-game tickets and luxury suites for the regular season will go on sale May 12, just after the NFL schedule is announced.

Prior to the public sale, fans who joined the season ticket priority list and current season ticket holders will have exclusive rights to participate in a presale of tickets from 7 to 8 p.m.

The announcement is a bit optimistic at this point because the Bears said they are working closely with city, state and public health officials to welcome back fans, yet the city hasn't approved outdoor stadiums for full capacity at this point. The White Sox and Cubs have been approved for 25% of capacity at this point, although the White Sox are currently allowing in 22% in order to maintain safe social distancing.

If vaccinations continue to help reduce COVID-19 positivity rates, it's possible by August the Bears could get to full capacity allowed for preseason games and then in September for the regular season.

Bears tickets are available through ChicagoBears.com/tickets or through Tickemaster. If games are cancelled or less than full stadium capacity is allowed, those who purchase primary or secondary market tickets through Ticketmaster will receiver automatic refunds with 30 days of the cancellation.

The Bears host Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, the New York Giants and San Francisco. The preseason schedule hasn't been determined yet but will include two home games and will be released when the regular-season schedule is released.

Ticket sales are also possible by phone at 847-615-2327. Wheelchair seating is conducted through 1-800-877-7575.

A year ago at this time the Bears put their season tickets on sale but by July 24 it became apparent they were not going to be able to host fans and refunds began. They had hoped at one point in the season to receive permission for small numbers of fans as more than half the other NFL teams did.

However, this never came as the COVID-19 rates climbed.

The 2021 schedule will be announced on an NFL Network special May 12 at 7 p.m.

