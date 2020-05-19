Back before the draft, before the start of free agency, before the COVID-19 freeze began, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace addressed the media at the NFL combine.

Pace had little cap space available, fitting into the bottom third of the league according to Overthecap.com, and had numerous holes to fill after last year's regression from the 2018 division title run.

"Between myself and (contracts expert) Joey Laine we have a plan in place to kind of make sure we have the space we need to make the moves we need to make," Pace said. "We feel good about it.

"We might not have the cap space we've had in previous years but we don't have as many holes throughout our roster as well either."

Actually, that last part was debatable.

Leonard Floyd had taken another step back, the interminable quarterback problem raged on, the tight ends disappointed greatly, they had cut two of their fastest starters in wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and cornerback Prince Amukamara for cap purposes and the offensive line struggled for a second straight season.

There were holes all right.

Pace's plan actually had an origination point right after the season ended when he and coach Matt Nagy discussed the plan for bouncing back.

"If you're not creating competition around your whole roster, you're not pushing your own guys," Nagy said.

The plan was to ensure all starters would feel challenged in camp, and when you lack cap space and no first-round draft pick, the best way to generate the competition is with what has often been called reclamation projects—players who owned starting spots or high draft pedigree but failed for one reason or other.

Pace has done his best to squeeze out plenty of competition from very little cap space by going to the bargain bin.

With the big expenditures, he simply used the credit card like any other consumer. They restructured contracts to put payment off into the future.

Quarterback Nick Foles had his contract restructured as part of the trade agreement and costs the Bears only $6.6 million this year against the salary cap according to Overthecap.com. This is $2.7 million less than quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The signing of Robert Quinn was their big ticket item at five years and $70 million, but even then they pay only about $2.3 million more than they would have paid for Leonard Floyd and get a former first-round pick who has had 17 more sacks in the last four years than Floyd's 18 1/2 career sacks over four years.

The much-criticized signing of Jimmy Graham is an expensive proposition at $16 million for two years, but only $6 million of it is against this year's cap.

So with those expensive ticket items finished, Pace really went to work with the bargain reclamation projects. He found one failed first- or second-round pick after another and made the most of the money with minimum or near-minimum deals for one year, with part or almost all their salaries guaranteed.

Safety Tashaun Gipson

Gipson was cut by the Texans for cap purposes. Nothing motivates more than being told you're unwanted, especially when you're a former Pro Bowl player who has made 23 career interceptions and doesn't turn 30 until just before the season. They guaranteed $500,000 of his $1.05 million salary and now have an established safety favored to win a competition with holdover Deon Bush, former Packer Kentrell Brice and former Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas.

Cornerback Artie Burns

A first-round draft pick of the Steelers who bombed out in Years 3 and 4, he initially showed promise with respectable Pro Football Focus grades of 67.6 and 70.5 before completely falling apart. Now the former University of Miami player is reunited with his good college friend and teammate Bush. If anyone is going to give rookie second-round pick Jaylon Johnson a run for his money it's going to be Burns. He has 32 starts against some of the game's best receivers and was brought in for $910,000 salary, including $750,000 of it guaranteed, and a $137,500 bonus.

Guard Germain Ifedi

Another first-round pick who hasn't impressed. Pace thought he was playing out of position at tackle, so the 6-foot-6, 324-pounder will compete with Rashaad Coward for starting right guard. He was signed at the same terms as Burns.

Outside Linebacker Barkevious Mingo

Almost like Leonard Floyd, another former first-round pick as an outside 3-4 linebacker who plays in coverage and provides little in the way of a pass rush. The difference? Mingo is an excellent special teams player and played outside linebacker in a 4-3, which qualifies him for a look at inside linebacker in the 3-4 for depth purposes. A $1.05 million salary, $750,000 guaranteed and $137,500 bonus guy.

Wide Receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

Another in the first-round pick club, he's not bouncing back from disappointing play as much as from age. At 35, he says he can still run, although maybe not like when he was a youth and reportedly beat Usain Bolt in a sprint. The bargain terms were the same as Mingo's.

Tackle Jason Spriggs

An often-injured second-round backup from the Packers who is making a comeback and came at a $825,000 standard salary, one year with a $25,000 bonus. It was the exact same amount they needed to obtain another former Packer, Brice.

Defensive Tackle John Jenkins

A former Bear, he was drafted by the Saints in 2013 when Pace was in New Orleans. A third-round pick, he supplies line depth. His experience cost a little more, at $1.1 million for a year.

Safety Jordan Lucas

A 27-year-old Chiefs backup with special teams value, it required a little more to sign him with a base of $910,000, $250,000 guaranteed and $90,000 bonus.

Cornerback Tre Roberson

The former Illinois State quarterback who became an NFL and CFL defensive back, they needed a little longer deal to sign him. He got two years, but only $140,000 total is guaranteed and salaries of $610,000 and $780,000.

Whether they've scratched out enough, combined with a draft class that included only two of the first 162 picks will be one of the major themes to the 2020 season for a team looking to find its way back to the playoffs.

