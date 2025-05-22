Bear Digest

Chicago Bears will take unique approach to 2025 training camp joint practices

The Chicago Bears are taking a different approach to joint practices in training camp this year.

Bryan Perez

The Ben Johnson era is already bringing some unique changes to the Chicago Bears.

According to multiple team insider reports, the Bears will host two teams for joing training camp practices this year: the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

The Bears will host the Dolphins in their preseason opener on August 10. They'll host the Bills on August 17.

It isn't uncommon for NFL teams to hold joint training camp practices, but two sets of joint practices is rare.

Johnson obviously sees value in lining up against unfamiliar opponents in training camp, and it makes a ton of sense. Why not level up the competition before the games kick off for real?

Holding joint training camp practices is good for the players beyond just the competitive spirit. It helps break the monotony of facing your teammates day in and day out, learning their tendencies, getting into what could be a predictable pattern or rhythm of performance.

The Ben Johnson effect is already here. And it's fantastic.

