Chuck Pagano Thinks Packers Need to Get Real

Former Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano never had much success against Aaron Rodgers so he had some advice for Green Bay about its rift with its quarterback and it left 'em laughing.

Never one for missing a chance at a one-liner, former Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano adequately used one to sum up the Green Bay Packers' standoff with Aaron Rodgers from a Chicago standpoint.

Pagano made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee is the former punter, who also kicked off for the Colts including a stretch from 2012-16 when Pagano was head coach.

Rodgers was the issue of the day, of course.

"You know, I wouldn't have retired if I knew he was going to do this, by the way," Pagano said of Rodgers' holdout.

The rift is apparently greater than anyone could have imagined. Rodgers missing minicamp this week is only costing him about $93,000 a day according to numerous reports.

Who really cares when the Athletic reported he turned down a contract extension making his average salary worth $45 million, the same as his cohort in insurance commercials, Patrick Mahomes.

Pagano was astounded this standoff is continuing.

"I'm gonna die before I let that guy walk out of my damn building and get outta there," Pagano said. "I mean, those guys just don't fall out of trees."

Pagano would be a good one to testify to this.

As a coach overall in games against Rodgers, he owns a 1-6 record.

His Bears defenses allowed 10, 21, 41 and 35 points in four losses to the Packers with Rodgers at quarterback. While Pagano was Colts head coach, Indianapolis beat the Packers and Rodgers 30-27 in 2012. In 2016, they lost to Rodgers 31-26.

The other matchup was a 27-14 loss by the Baltimore Ravens to Rodgers and the Packers in 2009 when Pagano was coaching the Baltimore secondary.

"Front office stuff is the front office stuff, as you know," Pagano told McAfee. "As the head coach, you're reaching out on a daily basis—phones, texts, any way you can and you just keep trying to mend fences, whatever fences need to be mended, whatever that is, and building those relationships."

Meanwhile, Jordan Love failed to get the team very far in a two-minute drill at the minicamp and had the social media world exploding.

All the while, the Packers added tryout quarterback Jake Dolegala for minicamp. Unless Dolegala is the new Kurt Warner, there's no need for Bears fans to be concerned.

