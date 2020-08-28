SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

How Allen Robinson's Ankle Could Impact Decision on QB

Gene Chamberlain

The one thing Bears coach Matt Nagy has always feared about preseason is injuries and not having players available at full strength due to a set back suffered by a player in a meaningless game.

Ironically, in the year he said he was embracing preseason games before they were all canceled, the Bears have injuries preventing them from properly preparing for the regular-season opener.

Akiem Hicks' injury would be devastating to the defense, as they found out last year. The fact he still has time to recover from a quad injury at least gives them hope he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.

There is little more to getting Hicks involved again and charging up the defensive front beyond inserting him into the lineup. He's been in this defensive system for years and knows how it works.

On the other side of the ball there are two far more relevant injuries plaguing the Bears.

The groin injury suffered by David Montgomery most likely will deprive them of their starting running back at least for the season opener. If Ian Rapoport's report saying it's 2-to-4 weeks for his recovery, this means best-case scenario is a Montgomery fresh off an injury, with no practice time could start. That's unlikely to occur.

At least the Bears know they will have Montgomery shortly after the opener and the injury should have no other ramifications.

The injury eating away at the heart of the Bears on offense is Allen Robinson's ankle.

The Bears haven't revealed any sort of timetable on his return other than Matt Nagy's comment about how Robinson and Hicks should be available for the opener. This is fine.

However, in Robinson's case it's not plug and play. 

Robinson's healthy and knowledge of the offense are not issues. The problem is the relationship between the quarterback and his No. 1 receiver, as well as the quarterback battle.

Robinson had three padded practices and part of another in full health to run down passes for Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky before his injury. He hasn't practiced since then.

In total, he's had 5 1/2 practices when he was running pass patterns for Foles because they had two non-padded practices prior to the Aug. 17 start to hitting. Those two practices count for little, but at least they were a start.

If Robinson returns healthy on Saturday for the Soldier Field practice, he'll have five more to be ready for the start of preparation for the Detroit Lions.  In fact, they may be starting this process already because they have closed off the practices to media for next week, which is what happens annually when they begin seriously preparing for the Week 1 opponent.

If the chief connection for the Bears this season is to be Foles to Robinson, the Bears will come into the opener woefully unprepared. This would even be the case if Robinson practices before the start of game week.

Robinson and Foles obviously didn't have offseason work together, at Halas Hall or otherwise.

On the other hand, Mitchell Trubisky has had two seasons to throw to Robinson and spent much of the offseason throwing to him in voluntary work pass routes they did together.

It's easy to see where this is leading.

The possibility exists the injury to Robinson could be a factor in the decision over which quarterback will start.

Coaches have said there is a process they've come up with, but right now it's a process which doesn't include either passer throwing to the team's best target, a receiver who averaged almost 10 targets a game last year and caught 35% of their first-down passes.

In Trubisky's case, it would be a matter of resuming a relationship already established. It took him more than a season to build up this relationship so Robinson could catch 98 passes.

If it's Foles starting the opener, it could be a matter of trying to get these two in sync in practice on the Monday before the season opener.

Good luck with that.

Toss in the running game issues without their No. 1 running back, and it looks more and more like the Bears will be trying to win yet another game with defense only.

Could coaches allow this situation to enter into the final QB decision or not?

If they don't, it's possible they could be handicapping their offense to start the regular season.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tight End Cuts Among Toughest for Bears Coaches to Make

Tight ends Jimmy Graham, Cole Kmet and Demetrius Harris have led a turnaround at a critical position, and others have picked up their play to make for difficult roster decisions next week.

Gene Chamberlain

Madden Predicts Bears Will Win Super Bowl

https://sports.yahoo.com/madden-nfl-21-predicts-the-2020-nfl-season-with-a-stunning-super-bowl-champion-and-league-mvp-191020032.html

Gene Chamberlain

Brian Urlacher Post Draws Wrath of Social Media

Brian Urlacher's Instagram post about the boycott by NBA players led to severe criticism on all social media platforms and a statement by the Chicago Bears saying it didn't reflect their feelings.

Gene Chamberlain

Ryan Nall Could Be the Key to Bears Offense in Opener

Running back Ryan Nall has performed as a fullback, H-back and running back this training camp but at least for the next month he would appear to be destined to play a lot of running back because NFL Network has reported David Montgomery's groin strain will keep him sidelined 2-4 weeks.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Cancel Practice Amid Continued Strife

A few Bears and much of the coaching staff came to the practice field behind the Payton Center at Halas Hall Thursday and then left as it was decided to cancel practice much as several other NFL teams have done.

Gene Chamberlain

Groin Injury for David Montgomery Clouds Backfield Situation

The Chicago Bears suffered a possible devastating injury when David Montgomery went down with a groin injury of unspecified severity, leaving the backfield in the hands of inexperienced players.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Grote and Emma Agree the Bears Sold Running Backs Room Short

https://www.radio.com/670thescore/sports/chicago-bears/bears-could-be-forced-to-contingency-plans-at-running-back

Gene Chamberlain

Top Bears Outside Options for Replacing David Montgomery

The veteran free agent market has a few running backs available with Devonta Freeman being the highest-priced option, but patience could net them a better player after rosters are cut Sept. 5.

Gene Chamberlain

Germain Ifedi Enjoys Chance to Be Road Grader

Germain Ifedi hasn't been at guard much since his rookie year but a return there with the Bears, and facing Akiem Hicks and Bilial Nichols has let him sharpen his skills as a road grader again.

Gene Chamberlain

Javon Wims, Riley Ridley Make Use of First-Team Snaps

Chicago Bears wide receivers Javon Wims and Riley Ridley hadn't displayed much through last season beyond an occasional glimpse, but the absence of Allen Robinson II due to an ankle injury in training camp has opened the way for them to display what they've learned.

Gene Chamberlain