COVID-19 Decimating the Bears

Matt Nagy has talked at length about handling adversity during the pandemic.

It can't get much worse than it is for the Bears now.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor all are in the league's COVID-19 protocol after testing positive. Also, the Bears have curtailed their practice schedule this week after adding six more players to the COVID list including Allen Robinson and Eddie Jackson.

"What we said last year was expect the unexpected. This is the unexpected. It's here," Nagy said.

Already without six players due to COVID-19, Jackson, Robinson, tight end Jesse James, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, running back Ryan Nall and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter all were added to the list after Thursday's walk-through practice.

Nagy said the injury and other illnesses have combined to make it difficult to hold practices. Coordinators are taking part in meetings remotely.

Besides the 12 players who are on the COVID-19 list, the Bears also were without tight end Jesper Horsted, running back Khalil Herbert, running back David Montgomery, return man Jakeem Grant, guard James Daniels and tackle Teven Jenkins due to non-COVID illness. Marquise Goodwin (foot), Andy Dalton (hand) and Xavier Crawford (concussion) missed practice with injuries.

The players who were already on the COVID-19 list before Thursday were starting right tackle Larry Borom, starting nose tackle Eddie Goldman, defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr., tackle Elijah Wilkinson, starting cornerback Artie Burns and practice squad linebacker Sam Kamara.

Nagy, who missed the 33-22 loss to San Francisco due to COVID-19, insisted the COVID situation is not something he can point to as a reason for the team's struggles this year.

"Not at all, again because all 31 other head coaches are dealing with the same thing that I am," Nagy said. "So that's not an excuse at all. For me, you look back at where we’re at as a team and everything and for us we want to be better. We know that.

"But it's no excuse the way things have gone because these other coaches and other teams and players are doing the same thing."

It's possible the Bears will be going without practice again on Friday or Saturday and using walk-throughs, but Nagy couldn't be certain of this yet.

"The teams that do that the best will work through it," Nagy said.

Nor is Nagy certain about how they'll treat Monday night's game. Plays get called by Lazor, and it's possible Nagy could do it. They have former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine on staff as a senior defensive assistant if they need someone with experience calling the defensive scheme.

Quarterback Justin Fields had no problem with using walk-throughs all week if it comes to it.

"I mean, we've done this before so it's nothing new," Fields said. "You know, we had it the week when we played Detroit on Thanksgiving so it's not like it's something new to us.

"At the end of the day we're all grown men, we're all here for one reason and that's to win games. So if guys can't lock in for a walk-through that's on them at the end of the day and you know it's partly my job to make sure that other guys around me are locked in and taking the walk through seriously."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven