Dazz Newsome Gets in First Bears Practice

After a day off, the Bears had Dazz Newsome at practice on Monday for the first time following a broken collarbone suffered during the start of OTAs.

The Bears didn't get Teven Jenkins back at practice Monday after a day off but did get someone back.

Rookie wide receiver Dazz Newsome is practicing with the team for the first time since training camp began, although on a limited basis at first.

The sixth-round draft pick from North Carolina suffered a broken collarbone on the first day of organized team activities, after they saw some of his abilities on display during rookie camp two weeks after the NFL draft. He has been officially removed from the physically unable to perform list.

"I'm impressed with him being able to get back here because that was hard when he landed on that shoulder, so we'll just take it day by day," coach Matt Nagy said. "He's got the want."

Newsome not only is expected to compete for the slot receiver spot vacated with the trade of Anthony Miller to Houston, but he's also going to be looked at as a punt returner because regular returner Tarik Cohen hasn't been able to practice yet following ACL surgery.

The Bears did like the little they saw of Newsome at rookie camp.

"Probably just his ability to see—I thought he was doing well with the specific routes," Nagy said. "Forget the coverages, just what route are you supposed to run within the play? He was doing good there.

"Now, I think, he’s gonna have to really understand, 'OK, if I'm playing this position, line up, get set and go.' Things are a lot faster. He’s a great kid and he’s got a great mindset."

Jenkins is not practicing, although Nagy said he is trending in the right direction. The Bears practice in pads on Tuesday for the first time when they go to Soldier Field for a workout, and Nagy had said he was anxious to see Jenkins working in pads.

Expecting Jenkins to be ready on Tuesday might be making too big of a leap.

Also still out is right tackle Germain Ifedi with a hip-flexor issue.

There was one other bit of injury news that actually is left over from Saturday's practice.

Wide receiver Javon Wims was limited in Monday's practice because of an ankle injury. Wims went to the turf and got up limping, then was assisted in getting to the sideline at that practice. He walked a bit on the sideline without much limp and then went into Halas Hall to have it looked at, and apparently it is not a serious issue.

Dolphins on COVID list

Nagy had to address two issues regarding upcoming situations. One was the practices next week at Halas Hall with the Miami Dolphins. Former Bears tight end Adam Shaheen and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Cehan Carter have been placed on the reserve COVID-19 list.

There will be no talk now of cancelling the practices.

"No. Zero. Not concerned," Nagy said.

Shaheen's Twitter page has the slogan "somewhere without a mask" on it. He was a second-round Bears draft pick in 2017 but was traded to Miami for a conditional sixth-round draft pick after making 26 receptions, including four touchdowns, in three seasons. He made 12 catches with three TDs for Miami last year.

Player use in preseason

The other issue involved preseason games and how players will be used. For the first time the NFL has three preseason games rather than four and coaches have to decide which game will be their "dress rehearsal" when starters might play more. Nagy said he's consulting with other coaches on, including those who are facing the Bears in preseason. They want to determine ahead of time how much players will be used: first team against first team, second team vs. second team, etc.

"It's new for all of us but also coaches have different philosophies on what they want to do," Nagy said. "So some of it might not be so much by first team, second team, third team. Some of it might be position specific, right, as to how much a guy gets to play."

Nagy doubts the young players are the ones who will be hurt by one less preseason game, and they'll get their time "...because they're going to most likely get a full game or at least three quarters for sure in the last game. So they're going to get plenty of reps."

It sounds like Justin Fields could get a very large amount of reps throughout preseason because Nagy isn't worried about playing time for Andy Dalton. He says Dalton has good command of what the Bears want to do on offense.

"One hundred percent he's got full control of this offense without a doubt," Nagy said. "We could play a game tomorrow and be just fine."

Still, Dalton would need playing time at some point to get his timing down with receivers.

"It's one thing in OTAs to get your timing on air (with no defense)," Nagy said. "It's another when you've got people around your feet and you've got to move and do different things."

