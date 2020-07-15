DeAndre Houston-Carson in 2017 seemed headed for that great NFL recycling plant known as waivers.

The Bears let him go after 2017 preseason and an unimpressive 2016 season in which he had been active for only half the games. They then saved him the effort of going around looking for work by signing him to the practice squad.

Only two weeks later Houston-Carson found his way back to the 53-man roster due to injuries and never looked back, as he discovered his true calling. Perhaps motivated more after being off the regular roster, Houston-Carson became a special teams demon.

In one game former special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers lauded him for making three special teams tackles and drawing a penalty out of an opponent in one game, a rarity.

Coaches frequently tell reserves this is their way to stay on the team and some consider it lip service but Houston-Carson took it at face value and learned from ace special teamer Sherrick McManis. He went on to lead the Bears with 10 special teams solo tackles that season. In the last four seasons only McManis with 12 in 2016 has had more.

When Houston-Carson forced two special teams fumbles in 2017, it was the first time a Bears special teamer had done it in one season since Senorise Perry in 2014.

Houston-Carson has been there at or near the top of the special teams chart for three straight years.

It's all going to lead to interesting cutdowns this season because GM Ryan Pace has brought in several new players who can challenge for special teams jobs, as well as starting spots and roster spots. There are some younger players in there who have almost no special teams experience.

There could be some disagreements between coaches about who to keep just because a few like, "HDC," are valuable on special teams even if they have little value on defense.

In Houston-Carson's case, it's not just coverage teams where he contributes. He is a true four-phase special teamer, and last year played on a career high 81% of the special teams snaps. That was 342 total special teams plays for him as he was in on return units, as well.

This is how an average athlete without great coverage skills, with just a 32 1/2-inch vertical leap and a 4.54-second speed for the 40-yard dash sticks in the NFL when he can't break into the starting defense.

Houston-Carson has never been on a field defensively for more than 46 snaps in a season and maintaining an NFL spot is difficult without being able to step up into a coverage role at times. Houston-Carson tried playing some slot corner in 2018 after Bryce Callahan's injury but come the playoffs the Bears stuck with McManis in the role based on his experience. McManis was beaten for the winning touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal play, prior to Cody Parkey's double-doink field goal try.

Whether someone else as adept at special teams coverage emerges who can also play better pass coverage could well determine whether Houston-Carson sticks for another year on the roster.

At this point, it would be tough to dislodge him.

DeAndre Houston-Carson at a Glance

William & Mary S

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 202

Key Numbers: DHC's 22 total special teams tackles is the second most over the past three seasons for the Bears.

Roster Chances: 3 on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the most.

2020 Projection: 7 special teams tackles.

Bears Special Teams Tackles

2017-2019

Sherrick McManis 24

DeAndre Houston-Carson 22

Nick Kwiatkoski 17

Benny Cunningham 15*

Ben Braunecker 12

*Played just 2 seasons

Source: NFLGSIS