COVID-19 Concerns Dog Bears as Deon Bush Goes on Reserve List

Gene Chamberlain

COVID-19 concerns over the Bears continued on the eve of their game with the Tennessee Titans Saturday when safety Deon Bush became their latest player to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bush has been a key part of the defense when they go to six defensive backs and is a vital special teams player with 46% of those snaps played. He made his first interception this season and has four tackles on defense.

Bush becomes the fourth member of the 53-man roster to go on the list this week. Tackle Jason Spriggs had a positive test and then guard Germain Ifedi went on the list for being in close proximity to Spriggs. Then injured center Cody Whitehair went on the list. Later Ifed was released from the list and he will play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Bears made the announcement of Bush being put on the list after 9:30 p.m. Saturday and the Bears play the Titans at noon.

So this has to leave in question whether they might have others who are at risk. The situation will be monitored in the morninig prior to the game.

DeAndre Houston-Carson stepped up into a more critical defensive role when Bush was out with a hamstring injury earlier this season and the Bears will rely on him more now in the dime coverage package.

Houston-Carson has been on the field for 33 defensive snaps and has an interception and two passes defensed. His interception ended the win over Carolina. 

