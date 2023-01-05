After missing out as a finalist last year, Bears return man Devin Hester is back among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's steep competition but Deven Hester is right there in the mix.

The game's all-time leader in touchdown returns is among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year.

The final vote comes at the Super Bowl as Hester tries to become the 31st Chicago Bears player to be enshrined in Canton.

Of the 15 finalists, only three are in their firt year of eligibility. Those players are cornerback Darrelle Revis, tackle Joe Thomas and defensive end Dwight Freeney.

Another player who was on the Bears for a brief time, defensive end Jared Allen, is also among the finalits. Allen played in 2014 and 2015 for the Bears but spent most of his career with Kansas City and Minnesota.

The other finalists besides Hester, Allen, Freeney, Revis and Thomas are Bengals and Ravens tackle Willie Anderson, Buccaneers defensive back Ronde Barber, Rams receiver Torry Holt, Texans receiver Andre Johnson, Chiefs defensive back Albert Lewis, Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware, Colts receiver Reggie Wayne, 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis and Cowboys safety Darren Woodson.

Hester had 20 return touchdowns in the regular season, 14 on punts, five on kickoffs and one on a missed field goal. His most fabled return was to start Super Bowl XLI in Miami when the Bears played Indianapolis, as he became the first player ever to return the opening kick for a TD.

Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley and Don Coryell are the senior finalists.

The decision of the electors will be announced during NFL Honors at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 on NFL Network, NBC and Peacock.

