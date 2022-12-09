It's a chance to see the NFC favorites for the Super Bowl and possibly a player close to what the Bears hope Justin Fields becomes.

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) come to Chicago Dec. 18 for the next home game at Soldier Field with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. A year ahead of Fields in draft class, Hurts owns some of the best run/pass statistics in the league and is similar in ability to Fields. The Bears can only hope Fields takes the advancement in his third year that Hurts has.

Minimum ticket prices for the game have dipped by $13, something all too familiar in Chicago. The deeper they go into the schedule with meaningless games, the more prices fall off.

Minimum get-in price on the secondary market has dropped to $104 after they were $117 at this point last week.

The Bears also have the current betting favorite for the AFC title coming to Chicago the following week at bargain rates. They have games remaining at home against Buffalo on Christmas Eve and then the season finale against Minnesota Jan. 8.

As could be expected, the minimum get-in price for a Christimas Eve game against Josh Allen and the Bills is at very low rate, at $85 according to SI Tickets, and even less for the Vikings at $67.

Tickets to all Bears games on the home and road are available through SI Tickets, with a $10 flat fee.