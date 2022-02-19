Running Back Steals in Draft Could Let Bears Create Depth

The Bears ran out of backs in 2020 in a loss to Minnesota and then nearly did it again in 2021 due to COVID-19 and injuries so a Day 3 sleeper back in the draft from this list can't be discounted.

Last year Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was part of a Green Bay offense that was led in rushing by A.J. Dillon, who had 803 yards on 187 attempts.

Aaron Jones started 15 of the 17 games, though, and had 4 fewer yards than Dillon on 16 fewer carries.

The Packers pretty much achieved perfect balance regardless of who gets labeled starter and backup. They had less balance but still got good use out of Jamaal Williams when he was their second running back behind Jones.

The Bears under Matt Nagy talked a good game about getting a backfield by committee like this but never really did it. They ran out of backs in 2020 and it cost them a loss to Minnesota and they very nearly did it in another game in 2021 due to COVID-19 and injuries.

They did use Khalil Herbert for 103 rushes last year but only because Montgomery went out with a knee injury and missed four games. They had Damien Williams and gave him 40 carries on the year.

The closest they came to finding a balance and committee approach was in Nagy's first year. In 2018 they had Jordan Howard, whose running style didn't suit Nagy. And they had Tarik Cohen, who was essentially a pass receiver and carried 99 times, mostly outside as a classic third-down back.

Cohen's rushing attempts declined, his pass targets went up the next year when Montgomery came to the team and the Bears pretty much became a one-back attack.

Then Cohen suffered the misfortune of a torn ACL on an unpenalized hit to the leg while making a fair catch. He didn't play the final 13 games of 2020 and all last year. Cohen's fate is in limbo and if he is cut this year with post-June 1 designation it would save the Bears $4 million in cap space, according to Ovethecap.com.

It's been since 2018 when Cohen was a valued contributor in the offense and the current coaching regime has no ties to him.

This could all make for an uncomfortable situation when Cohen in March receives the team's Ed Block Courage Award he has won for the way he fought through the knee situation as well as horrible family tragedies with the accidental electricution death of his brother and paralysis of another brother due to a gunshot wound.

The Bears appear to have two backs now who can carry the ball and they have different styles. Herbert's style might suit their new offense even better than Montgomery's, although their starter is very versatile.

Herbert was a real steal as a late-round contributor. He went 214th overall. In the last five years, there have been only two backs drafted later than that who have gained more yards over the course of their career than Herbert did in his first season alone.

But he's obviously an example of how teams can find backs late.

With Montgomery coming out of contract after the 2022 season and Getsy a two-back guy or even more, it's entirely possible the Bears could add a running back in the draft as a later pick to help ensure they can keep the running game going if they're unable to agree on terms for an extension with their starter for 2023.

They may just add one to replace both Williams, who is 30 now, and Ryan Nall, who is really just a special teams player.

They could find some backs in later rounds who will be showing off their skills at the NFL combine March 1-7.

Here are some of their best options for much later in the 2022 NFL Draft to watch for at the scouting combine.

Rachaad White, Arizona State

A multi-threat as a receiver and back, this 6-foot=1, 212-pounder, he excels at making tacklers miss but is not necessarily a burner or breakaway threat in the NFL. He'll need to sharpen his pass blocking skills according to NFL Draft Bible's scouting report. A JUCO transfer, he gained 1,420 yards on 224 carries with 20 TDs and caught 51 passes for 601 yards and two TDs in two seasons. Rated ninth among backs on the NFLDB chart.

D'Vonte Price, Florida International

A bigger back at 6-foot-2, 215, he gained 2,203 yards on 369 carries for a 6.0 career average. Also used in the passing attack a bit, he caught 45 throws for 307 yards and a TD. Despite being a tall back, he runs with good lean and NFL Draft Bible sees a willingness to lower his shoulder and punish tacklers. NFLDB also calls him a willing and effective blocker with three-down value. Rated 10th among backs by NFLDB.

Tyler Badie, Missouri

More of a classic third-down back at 5-8, 194, he was used in the passing game for 126 catches and 1,249 yards with 11 TDs. As a runner, he had 2,740 yards on 513 attempts with 23 TDs.

Zonovan Knight, N. Carolina St.

A 5-11, 210-pounder back who takes contact and keeps on driving his legs. He also expresses patience to let the block develop, according to NFL Draft Bible's assessment. He played for the Wolfpack three years and averaged 5.5 yards a carry with 2,286 yards on 419 attempts and 18 TDs. He also caught 48 passes for 337 yards. Very willing and often extremely effectie as a kick returner, he averaged a whopping 30.8 yards on 30 career returns and took three all the way for TDs.

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

The Tide used a committee approach so his attempts were not where a load back's would be in his first four years, but he made the most of the his senior season by carrying it 271 times. Great size at 6-1 1/2, 228 pounds, he is a fundamentally sound ball carrier and technically advanced blocker. NFL Draft Bible believes he lacks great speed. Overall, he made 2,704 yards on 545 carries with 29 TDs. Used very lightly as a receiver, he had 52 receptions for 446 yards with two TDs.

Tyler Allgeier, BYU

A breakaway threat with speed and power, he averaged 6.4 yards per carry with 452 yards on 2,899 yards and scored all 36 of his rushing TDs in his final two seasons. Made 46 catches for 437 yards and a TD. A former linebacker whose ability as a one-cut runner can make him a fit for many NFL offenses. Because heis still learning the position after switching from defense, NFL Draft Bible suggests he might need time to develop while contributing on special teams. His status as a former linebacker could help there, too.

Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers

Labeled by NFL Draft Bible as a downhill runner without much shake, speed or power, it's somewhat amazing then to watch film and see this 5-11, 220-pounder shaking off tacklers and outrunning them to the end zone. Add in the fact he did it for a non-traditional Big Ten power without great blocking and it seems all the more. He averaged 4.3 yards per rush with 2,2449 yards on 563 carries and scored 18 TDs. Also, he made 47 catches for 249 yards and a TD.

Tyler Goodson, Iowa

Not quite a speed back or a power back at 5-10, 199, he ran for 2,551 yards on 533 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt with 18 TDs. His strength seems to be as a quick-twitch athlete, according to NFL Draft Bible. Iowa used him well in 2021 as a receiver with 31 catches for 247 yards and he had 70 receptions overall for 565 yards. He has developed a very good ability to make tacklers miss, has great upper body strength and uses a stiff-arm well. While he's not necessarily a burner, he does have impressive acceleration that allows him to get into the secondary quickly. Rarely fumbles.

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU

Another back with size at 6-1, 223, he runs patiently to let blocking develop but shows good cutting ability with enough power to break arm tackles. One criticism NFL Draft Bible hit him with is poor hands in the receiving game. If he can improve his hands they see him as a quality backup running back or second back in a rotation. Facing good quality competition, he finished with 1,745 yards on 379 carries, averaging 4.6 yards an attempt for 15 TDs. Caught only 28 passes for 185 yards.

