Skip to main content

Chi-lanta Falcons Roster Grows

Ryan Pace's Bears influence on the Atlanta Falcons' roster has gone from obvious to creepy after nose tackle Eddie Goldman signs on board to make it eight former Pace Bears.

If you're a Bears fan, and really if you're an Atlanta Falcons fan, you need to be creeped out.

It's almost as if the shocking shower scene music from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho needs to be playing in the background. 

You scan down the Falcons roster and see it.

  • Damiere Byrd
  • Germain Ifedi
  • Nick Kwiatkoski
  • Cordarrelle Patterson
  • Teez Tabor
  • Elijah Wilkinson
  • Damien Williams
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • And now add nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

The Falcons signed Goldman Wednesday, making it eight former Bears on the roster. Should someone ship them some Lou Malnatti's or Portillo's?

They did have Rashaad Coward and Mike Davis at one point, as well.

The whole thing is even weirder when you add offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, the former Bears passing game coordinator. Also, former Bears running backs coach Charles London is quarterbacks coach, former Bears running backs coach Michael Pitre and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino have similar roles with the Falcons and former Bears defensive backs coach Jon Hoke is a defensive backs coach for Atlanta. 

Of course, this all happened after former Bears GM Ryan Pace went to the Falcons as "senior personnel executive." It sounds like he has a little more input in personnel than someone could expect after being on board for a few months as an underling.

Also on staff as a scout is Phil Emery, the Bears GM before Pace.

Goldman might be of help to a poor Falcons defensive line interior if he is the Goldman who played in 2015-19. He opted out in 2020 and last year looked as if he was still opting out. He never showed up for offseason work and then when he came in he played poorly.

The website Pro Football Focus gave Goldman an overall grade of 39.8 last year, 37.4 run defense. Of the 109 interior defensive linemen PFF graded last year, Goldman ranked 106th.

The Bears cut Goldman in a salary cap move in March and are still counting $5.15 million of his contract as dead money against their available amount.

Training camp is coming. Expect Pace to be holed up at the Forester, the Hyatt hotel located a few blocks down the street from Halas Hall, with a net in hand. 

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (2)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

USATSI_16625609
News

Roster Countdown to Camp for Bears: Nos. 90-94

By Gene Chamberlain1 hour ago
Packers WR Coach Jason Vrable on Packers Going 7 0 Without Davante Adams (1)_Mome vnt
News

Lori Lightfoot's Hail Mary Play: The Soldier Field Dome

By Gene Chamberlain4 hours ago
USATSI_16834405
News

A Redraft Without Respect for One Bears Player

By Gene Chamberlain16 hours ago
Packers WR Coach Jason Vrable on Packers Going 7 0 Without Davante Adams_Momentrrr
News

Bears Getting Points Almost All Season

By Gene Chamberlain19 hours ago
USATSI_18536171
News

Undrafted Bears Defensive Players Who Stepped Up Most

By Gene Chamberlain22 hours ago
USATSI_17443684
News

Countdown to Camp: Bears 90-Man Roster Rundown

By Gene ChamberlainJul 5, 2022
USATSI_17412592
News

The One Bears Position Group Earning Respect

By Gene ChamberlainJul 4, 2022
vddf_Momentbv
News

Projecting Justin Fields' 2022 Bears Season

By Gene ChamberlainJul 4, 2022