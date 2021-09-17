Bears Injury Report: Eddie Goldman Doubtful Against Bengals

A week that looked so promising on the health front once has turned in the other direction as the home opener with Cincinnati approaches for the Bears.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee/ankle issue which kept him out of the season opener, while backup left tackle Larry Borom has been ruled out entirely for the game with an ankle injury.

Nagy calls Goldman a day-to-day situation and a "feel" thing.

"Every day he might have a good day the one day and he might have a bad day the next day—that's just kind of where he's at," Nagy said.

It looked better early in the week when Goldman was able to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, but then it was back to the sidelines. Nagy stressed it's always possible he'd be ready on Sunday but at this point it doesn't seem likely.

"Who knows how the next couple days go, but right now it would not be arrow-up to where he's at," Nagy said.

Goldman and Borom were the only two Bears to miss Friday's practice.

Starting left tackle Jason Peters is questionable after leaving Sunday's game with a quad injury. Whether they would risk playing the 39-year-old veteran after he has practiced only on a limited basis the entire week remains to be seen.

If Peters can't play, then the Bears would be using their fourth left tackle in the game, backup right tackle Elijah Wilkinson.

However, Nagy was upbeat about Peters' chances.

"You've just got to trust in our trainers and trust in J.P. to where he's at," Nagy said.

Every other Bears player practiced Friday in full including outside linebacker Robert Quinn.

Quinn is questionable for the game but will play.

A handful of other Bears are listed as questionable because they had minor injury issues but they all handled every practice in full this week. They are: linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (back) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (quad).

For Cincinnati, cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) is out while linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) and cornerback Darius Phillips (thigh) are questionable.

