Bears Injury Report: Eddie Goldman Doubtful Against Bengals

September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Arrow No Longer Up on Eddie Goldman

Bears list Eddie Goldman doubtful, rule out tackle Larry Borom for game with Cincinnati Bengals
Author:
Publish date:

A week that looked so promising on the health front once has turned in the other direction as the home opener with Cincinnati approaches for the Bears.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee/ankle issue which kept him out of the season opener, while backup left tackle Larry Borom has been ruled out entirely for the game with an ankle injury.

Nagy calls Goldman a day-to-day situation and a "feel" thing.

"Every day he might have a good day the one day and he might have a bad day the next day—that's just kind of where he's at," Nagy said.

It looked better early in the week when Goldman was able to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, but then it was back to the sidelines. Nagy stressed it's always possible he'd be ready on Sunday but at this point it doesn't seem likely.

"Who knows how the next couple days go, but right now it would not be arrow-up to where he's at," Nagy said.

Goldman and Borom were the only two Bears to miss Friday's practice.

Starting left tackle Jason Peters is questionable after leaving Sunday's game with a quad injury. Whether they would risk playing the 39-year-old veteran after he has practiced only on a limited basis the entire week remains to be seen.

If Peters can't play, then the Bears would be using their fourth left tackle in the game, backup right tackle Elijah Wilkinson.

However, Nagy was upbeat about Peters' chances.

"You've just got to trust in our trainers and trust in J.P. to where he's at," Nagy said.

Every other Bears player practiced Friday in full including outside linebacker Robert Quinn.

Quinn is questionable for the game but will play.

A handful of other Bears are listed as questionable because they had minor injury issues but they all handled every practice in full this week. They are: linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (back) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (quad).

For Cincinnati, cornerback Trae Waynes (hamstring) is out while linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) and cornerback Darius Phillips (thigh) are questionable.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

eg-6144ef0b74d7d2649c1918fd_Sep_17_2021_19_41_21_Moment
News

Bears Injury Report: Eddie Goldman Doubtful Against Bengals

USATSI_15178204
News

Three Matchup Edges Bears Hold Against Bengals

USATSI_16743405
GM Report

Kyle Fuller Wastes No Time Making Mark in Denver

USATSI_16743698
GM Report

The Real Problem Behind Bears Defensive Breakdowns

Eddie_Goldman-6143bba03cae215649f8448e_Sep_16_2021_21_49_30_Moment
News

Bears and Bengals Thursday Injury Report

jf-6143a8770fcced3942fe4415_Sep_16_2021_20_29_13_Moment
News

Justin Fields: Strategic Weapon or Project QB?

bh-61438c910fcced3942fe43d7_Sep_16_2021_18_28_46_Moment
News

How Sunday's Game Can Lead to Justin Fields Starting

v-6142caba0fcced3942fe414d_Sep_16_2021_4_41_40
News

Former Browns Practice Squad Tackle Now with Bears