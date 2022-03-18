Skip to main content

Edge Rush Help for Bears

Defensive end Al-Quaedin Muhammad agrees to terms with the Bears after spending four years in Matt Eberflus' defense with the Colts.

In keeping with a free agency trend, the Bears reached agreement to sign another young player coming off his best season when they locked defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

In this case they won't need to teach him much about their new defense since he played for Bears coach Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts over the last four seasons, after starting his career as a sixth-round draft pick in 2017 with the New Orleans Saints before being waived prior to 2018.

Muhammad, 26, was a sub for the Colts who started only eight games over his first three years but last year had has first chance to start and made six sacks with seven tackles for loss and 32 total tackles.

Muhammad also had 13 quarterback hits and 19 total pressures. He signed a one-year, $3.4 million deal to return to the Colts last year.

It's reasonable to ask whether this is a sign they are going to trade defensive end Robert Quinn, but it would appear more likely Muhammad is being expected to be part of a rotation of outside pass rushers.

They have Trevis Gipson and Quinn, and were in need of a third experienced defensive end. 

Players like Sam Kamara, Ledarius Mack and Charles Snowden are on the roster, as well, and it's unclear whether they would be considered outside linebackers in the 4-3 after they played that position last year in a 3-4. 

In Kamara's case, it's more likely he would be a defensive end as he is 288 pounds.

