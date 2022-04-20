Trevis Gipson is already a step ahead at coverting to defensive end from outside linebacker because he played it in a 4-3 defense in college, and now feels ready to continue the momentum built when he replaced Khalil Mack last year.

Trevis Gipson gives thanks for what he learned about the NFL from Khalil Mack before taking over the edge rusher position off the left side from the All-Pro.

Gipson already knew what he needed to know to play in this Bears defense.

All three of the top Bears defensive ends in their conversion have played in the 4-3 in the past, so if they keep Robert Quinn rather than trade or cut him they are a step ahead at this aspect of their new style of play.

"It is a little bit natural," Gipson said at Bears minicamp.

The Tulsa defense Gipson played in before coming to the Bears in the fifth round in 2020 had him lined up with his hand on the ground at the five technique or the 4I, the interior shoulder of the tackle.

"It's actually more comfortable for me," he said. "I can get off faster with my hand in the dirt. In a two-point (standing linebacker), I'm looking around, there's a bunch of movement in the backfield and I can create more explosion when I have a hand in the dirt, getting off in third down or whatever the case is."

Matt Eberflus' 4-3 puts him in exactly the same spot and makes him a lineman again.

"Primarily hand in the dirt, less (pass) coverage," Gipson said. "That's something I worked on a lot in college, playing my last two years from 5-technique, getting back in the dirt and getting gritty."

Defensive ends in the 4-3 often are in the range of 270 to 280 pounds, as is free agent acquisition Al-Quadin Muhammad. But Gipson hasn't been told to gain weight from his current 265.

"The good thing about playing defensive end, it's sort of the same weight, around 250, 260," he said. "I feel like anywhere from the high 250s to 260s, I'm able to run with the running backs, slot receivers and obviously still rush the passer with the intent that I want."

Gipson had only been active in six games his rookie year, and largely had been a scout team player before getting time in during the final four regular-season games. He was inactive again in Week 2 in 2021 and it seemed to provide a kick in the rear of sorts because it never hapened again after the win over Cincinnati last year.

Then he had to start when Khalil Mack's season ended.

Beginning with the loss to Tampa last year, Gipson made nine starts and played in the final 11 games. He had four sacks in his final five game to finish with seven. He also had seven tackles for loss.

"It boosted my confidence a good amount," Gipson said. "I started obviously gaining more confidence. I started becoming more comfortable in my play, my strengths and weaknesses, knowing what I need to use best."

Gipson found out he would be looked at to start this year when the Bears shipped Mack to the Chargers for the draft's 48th pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023.

"It sort of bothered me a little bit because I stole a lot of information from him," Gipson said. "Well, I hate to use the word steal, but, yeah, I learned a lot from Khalil, man.

"He paved the way with a lot of things and showed me right from wrong. How to do certain techniques, how to carry myself as a vet in this league. I was very appreciative for his presence."

Gipson recalled his disbelief at hearing Mack had been traded, a feeling many Bears fans also had.

"I was, shoot, what was I doing? I was actually at a friend’s house," Gipson said. "And a friend told me, and I didn’t believe him. It probably took me about two to three minutes to believe him, because all I do is joke around with my friends. So when I did see it on my phone, it was sort of like, 'I can’t believe it,' but at the same time, I do understand that it's a business and things happen."

That's exactly what Mack told him via a parting text conversation.

"I shot him a text, and he said, basically, just keep working, it's all love, and it's a part of the business," Gipson said. "Like I said, it hurt me to see him go, but I'm appreciative for the things that I was able to acquire from him before doing so."

Now he'll try to apply it in what not only a different style of play but also one with a different theme to it. It's Eberflus' HITS approach, which aims to get everyone on defense playing faster.

"You know, honestly, I don't think it will be that bad," Gipson said of the new style. "They want us to play fast, physical, have fun.

"They took a lot of thinking load off of our plate, which I'm sure every player would want. I'm excited to play fast."

For Gipson, it's playing faster as he comes out of the starting block, with his hand in the dirt.

