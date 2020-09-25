The Atlanta Falcons will keep the Bears guessing on whether wide receiver Julio Jones will face them until just about kickoff.

If he plays, he could be rusty.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn on Friday announced Jones would be a game-time decision because of the hamstring injury he suffered. The injury kept him off the practice field the entire week. He wasn't able to practice on Friday as the Falcons had hoped.

The Falcons did get both defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle) and linebacker Foyesade Oluokon (hamstring) back on a limited basis at practice so their defense looks stronger than earlier ini the week. Both Fowler and Oluokon are labeled questionalble.

However, starting safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) are the only two Falcons who have been ruled out for the game.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary is also questionable after going through Friday's practice on a limited basis. He had missed practice entirely Wednesday and Thursday. If McGary can't go, the Falcons would likely start rookie Matt Gono according to coach Dan Quinn.

The Falcons were without four players at Friday's practice due to injuries. Defensive end Takkarist McKinley (groin) was out, along with Jones, Sheffield and Allen.

The Bears go into the game with only Khalil Mack and newly acquired defensive end Mario Edwards on the injury report. Mack was able to practice on a limited basis Friday, as he has at every practice this season.

Edwards has a glute injury and is questionable, although he went through full practices Thursday and Friday.

No one else was on the injury report, and defensive lineman John Jenkins is on injured reserve after being placed there earlier this week due to thumb ligament damage.

