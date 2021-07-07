Limited Fans but No Autographs Allowed at Bears Camp

The first Bears training camp for fans at Halas Hall will be limited in scope, partly due to the pandemic, and will not allow for autograph signings.

The hottest Bears ticket in town is no particular game but actually training camp practice session.

That's because there will be so few of them.

The Bears have announced their training camp schedule and plans for fans to come to Halas Hall, the first time they have ever opened practices to the general public at their current home in Lake Forest.

It will be a far cry from past camps as only 1,000 fans will be allowed per day and there will be no autograph signings or photos with players allowed due to NFL pandemic rules. These were always huge attractions at the Bourbonnais or Platteville, Wis. camps, when 10,000 fans would come in a day.

There will be 15 training camp practices open to the public, including the Meijer Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field. Tickets to the Halas Hall practices are free, but can only be obtained through a drawing to be held this week through next week.

Registration will be held starting July 8 on Thursday at noon through July 15 at noon. Fans can only sign up to win four tickets and only receive tickets for one day at camp. Rules for fans to sign up can be found at chicagobears.com/camp.

They chance to see the Bears practice at Soldier Field is a bit easier. Tickets will be available for the annual Meijer Bears Family Fest on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m., as well.

Halas Hall is not exactly fan friendly because of its location and lack of parking, so it was anticipated the Bears wouldn't have the ability to bring in as many to watch.

The pandemic situation is obviously the reason for no autographs and has a heavy influence on how many are allowed. No fans were allowed at last year's Lake Forest training camp, the first since they left Bourbonnais.

The facility is located just off I-294 near Route 60, but because of the lack of parking spots on site, no fans will be allowed to park at Halas Hall. Instead, they will have to park in Vernon Hills at the southeast lot of the Hawthorn Mall at Route 60 and Milwaukee Ave. and be bused to Halas Hall.

Fans must present a valid ticket to get on the shuttles and get a ride to the facility at the back of Conway Park, an industrial park located off Route 60.

There will be other provisions caused by the pandemic.

Fans must wear a mask on the shuttle. Anyone who hasn't been vaccinated must wear a mask and social distance at practice, as well. Those fully vaccinated will not need a mask at Halas Hall. Fans will need to take agree to a "Fan Health Promise" as well.

The first practice on July 28 is closed to the public, as are practices from Aug. 10-12 with the Miami Dolphins and Aug. 19. The last practice open to the public is on Aug. 25.

Here is the 2021 training camp practice schedule for fans, including only the dates they can attend:

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SIGN UP FOR TICKETS, CLICK HERE

Thursday, July 29, 9 a.m.

Friday, July 30, 9 a.m.

Saturday, July 31, 9 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. Meijer Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field

Thursday, Aug. 5, 8:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 6 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8, 8:30 a.m.

(Bears-Miami Dolphins practices Aug. 10-12, closed to the public)

Monday, Aug. 16, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 8:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 23, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 8:30 a.m.

Public viewing ends.

BearDigest@BearsOnMaven