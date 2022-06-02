Former Dallas Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber III has been found dead at his Frisco, Texas apartment by police.

No cause of death was released by police, according to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, which first reported the story.

Barber, who was 38, played the final season of a seven-year career as the Bears backup in 2011. He had one start and played in 11 games, averaging 3.7 yards on 114 carries. He had 422 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Prior to coming to the Bears as a free agent, Barber averaged 4.2 yards per carry over six seasons with Dallas, gaining 4,358 yards on 1,042 carries with 174 receptions for 1,280 yards. He had 47 TDs rushing and six receiving with the Cowboys.

He ranks eighth all time in rushing for the Cowboys. The Cowboys released a statement about Barber.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barber was born in Plymouth, MN and played college football for Minnesota. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2005 and was known for his powerful running style as a 5-foot-11, 218-pounder.

Barber's cousin is Peyton Barber, a back who played four seasons for Tampa Bay, one year for Washington and last season for the Raiders. Barber's father, Marion Barber Jr., played seven seasons as a fullback/running back for the New York Jets from 1982-88.

Barber also had two brothers who were in the NFL, former Texans defensive back Dominique Barber and linebacker Thomas Barber.

